Cowboys Rumors: Seahawks' Earl Thomas Won't Give Dallas 'Hometown Discount'

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

As the Dallas Cowboys pursue safety Earl Thomas in free agency, Jerry Jones and Co. shouldn't hold their breath on getting a hometown discount from the Texas native.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Thursday that the 29-year-old defensive back is looking to become the highest-paid safety in football. Eric Berry of the Kansas City Chiefs (six years, $78 million) currently holds the top spot at $13 million per season.

That goal shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given he engaged in a contract standoff with the Seattle Seahawks last year.

As he neared the end of a four-year, $40 million deal, Thomas opted to hold out into September as he sought a new contract. He even took his contract dispute public, taking to social media to tell the Seahawks to sign him or trade him.

He wound up playing the 2018 campaign without long-term security—and it may have cost him millions. Thomas broke his left leg in just the fourth game of the season. He raised eyebrows in the wake of the injury by flipping off the Seahawks sideline as he was being carted off the field.

With that, his time in Seattle appeared to be over.

Dallas has been linked to Thomas for a few years now. Following a game in December 2017, the Seahawks star told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to "come get" him when the opportunity presents itself:

The former Texas Longhorn later explained that his comments were the result of growing up as a Cowboys fan:

Dallas attempted to acquire the Super Bowl champion prior to the trade deadline last season but could not reach a deal. Thomas later sealed a 24-13 Seahawks victory over the Cowboys in Week 3 with an interception and called out the eventual NFC East champs for not getting a deal done.

The Athletic's Calvin Watkins reported on Thursday that the Cowboys met with Thomas' camp at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week to gauge what the six-time Pro Bowler is looking for financially. If he is indeed looking to reset the safety market, that may be out of Dallas' price range.

"I can't imagine we're more than bargain shoppers here," a Cowboys source told Watkins.