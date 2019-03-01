Roberto Firmino in Contention for Everton vs. Liverpool, Says Jurgen Klopp

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino could turn out for Liverpool against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian had to be substituted in the first half of last weekend's 0-0 draw at Manchester United and sat out Wednesday's 5-0 thrashing of Watford at Anfield with an ankle injury.

Klopp made no promises ahead of the crucial Merseyside derby, but he said the signs are good for Firmino, 27, making a return against the Toffees, per Chris Shaw on Liverpool's official website:

"He was out there in the running yesterday but we have to see how he reacts. I will see him in a few minutes for the first time since yesterday. He is very positive, that's Bobby's nature. We have to see. I don't see any other player—OK, we have maybe two or three more of them—being even in contention for that game after the little problem he had. It looks really good but if he will be ready for Sunday, I don't know in this second."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's front three of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have not been quite as devastating this season as they were last.

The Brazil international has only netted one goal in his last eight appearances in all competitions.

He is unquestionably Liverpool's first-choice No. 9, though, and Klopp will want to put his best side out against Everton.

The blue half of Merseyside would like nothing more than to throw a spanner in the works of their neighbours' title challenge.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table, but they will be second by the time they face Everton if City get a draw or a win on Saturday at out-of-form Bournemouth:

The Reds have not lost to Everton since October 2010. But five of the last six derbies at Goodison have ended in a draw, a result that would not be wholly satisfactory for Liverpool as they go for their first league title since 1990.