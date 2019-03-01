Watch Colby Covington Confront Dana White over Lack of Title Shot at UFC 235

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 28: UFC Welterweight Colby Covington is seen in the crowd during Kamaru Usman's open workout for fans and media during the UFC 235 Open Workouts event at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on February 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

As UFC 235 quickly approaches, Colby Covington is still looking for answers as to why he will not fight for the welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With Tyron Woodley (19-3-1) and Kamaru Usman (14-1-0) set to square off Saturday, Covington (14-1-0) tracked down UFC president Dana White at a casino to get an explanation as to why he is not on the card (contains profanity):

Of note, Covington also crashed Usman's UFC 235 workout and let him hear it with a megaphone.

All of this comes after Covington made it clear on MMAjunkie Radio in early February that he was willing to take legal action if he wasn't given a title shot. He added he would "make it a living hell for the UFC" if he was not granted the opportunity.

Covington has not fought in the UFC since defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018 for the interim welterweight title. He was later stripped of his title, though, as a nasal operation held him out of the Octagon for a title fight with Woodley at UFC 228 in September.

