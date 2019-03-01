Bayern Munich Boss Niko Kovac Fires Back Following Rafinha Criticism

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has criticised Rafinha after the full-back spoke out about his lack of game time.

Rafinha has made only 10 Bundesliga appearances this season under Kovac despite largely being available other than a month-long absence early in the campaign.

The 33-year-old has made just one start in 2019, and after being an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin, he said, per Guy Atkinson of Goal: "I do my work and train well, but the coach does not count on me."

Kovac has now spoken out about Rafinha's comments and revealed the Brazilian has apologised, per Atkinson:

"Nobody can stand over the club and be so critical about the coach. That goes for everyone else too. In the emotion you say things that you regret the next day. We have spoken, and he has apologised in front of the team for his statements."

TF-Images/Getty Images

After a tough start to life as Bayern manager, Kovac has engineered a superb recent run that has propelled the German champions back into the title race.

The Munich giants have won 10 of their last 11 games in the Bundesliga and now sit just three points back from leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern will be looking to continue their fine form on Saturday, but they face a tough challenge with a visit to third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

In the reverse fixture back in October, Bayern were humbled in a 3-0 defeat to Monchengladbach that saw them drop to fifth in the Bundesliga.

That result was perhaps the peak of Kovac's early struggles as Bayern boss, which had people questioning the wisdom of his appointment as Jupp Heynckes's successor last summer.

However, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has turned Bayern's fortunes around recently, and they will head into the Gladbach clash confident of earning another three points.