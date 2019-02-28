Stephen Curry Says He's Not Worried About Warriors Despite Losses to Heat, Magic

Megan ArmstrongContributor IMarch 1, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, marking their second defeat in a row with both losses coming against teams with losing records.

After the 103-96 result in Orlando, All-Star point guard Stephen Curry was asked whether he's worried about the Warriors suffering weak losses at this point in the season. In a video captured by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry simply answered "no" with a smile.

Slater also posted a video of fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson answering questions regarding the state of Golden State. Thompson, like Curry, shrugged off any notion that the Warriors should panic:

Golden State's loss in Orlando comes less than 24 hours after the team was beaten in Miami on a last-second three-pointer made by Heat All-Star guard Dwyane Wade, adding an unforgettable chapter to his final season but a forgettable loss to the Warriors' quest for their third consecutive championship.

The Warriors are 2-3 since play resumed from the All-Star break. 

If Wade misses his circus shot to win the game for Miami on Wednesday night, this conservation about the Warriors most likely isn't happening. 

Per Warriors PR, Golden State's 96 points in their loss to the Magic snapped a 33-game streak of scoring at least 100 points. Thursday night marked the sixth time this season that Golden State was held under 100 points, and Golden State is 0-6 in those games.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Thursday night's loss to the Magic is the first time since opening night of last season that the Warriors lost a game after entering the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead.

That can certainly cause concern for most teams in the league, but the Warriors aren't most teams. The Warriors lead the league in points per game this season with 118.6.

"We had some open looks," head coach Steve Kerr said after the loss per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "Steph's in there, and he's beating himself up a little bit because he knows he had a lot of open shots tonight that didn't go." 

Once the playoffs arrive, more likely than not, Curry is going to make those shots, and the Warriors are going to win games like this one.

 

Related

    Warriors Stumble in Orlando, Lose 103-96

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors Stumble in Orlando, Lose 103-96

    Golden State Of Mind
    via Golden State Of Mind

    Dubs Can't Be Complacent with Nuggets Pushing for 1st Seed

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Dubs Can't Be Complacent with Nuggets Pushing for 1st Seed

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo (Ankle) Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    LA has gone 5-9 during Ball's stretch of missed games

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo (Ankle) Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

    LA has gone 5-9 during Ball's stretch of missed games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report