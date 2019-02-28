Stephen Curry Says He's Not Worried About Warriors Despite Losses to Heat, Magic

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, marking their second defeat in a row with both losses coming against teams with losing records.

After the 103-96 result in Orlando, All-Star point guard Stephen Curry was asked whether he's worried about the Warriors suffering weak losses at this point in the season. In a video captured by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry simply answered "no" with a smile.

Slater also posted a video of fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson answering questions regarding the state of Golden State. Thompson, like Curry, shrugged off any notion that the Warriors should panic:

Golden State's loss in Orlando comes less than 24 hours after the team was beaten in Miami on a last-second three-pointer made by Heat All-Star guard Dwyane Wade, adding an unforgettable chapter to his final season but a forgettable loss to the Warriors' quest for their third consecutive championship.

The Warriors are 2-3 since play resumed from the All-Star break.

If Wade misses his circus shot to win the game for Miami on Wednesday night, this conservation about the Warriors most likely isn't happening.

Per Warriors PR, Golden State's 96 points in their loss to the Magic snapped a 33-game streak of scoring at least 100 points. Thursday night marked the sixth time this season that Golden State was held under 100 points, and Golden State is 0-6 in those games.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Thursday night's loss to the Magic is the first time since opening night of last season that the Warriors lost a game after entering the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead.

That can certainly cause concern for most teams in the league, but the Warriors aren't most teams. The Warriors lead the league in points per game this season with 118.6.

"We had some open looks," head coach Steve Kerr said after the loss per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "Steph's in there, and he's beating himself up a little bit because he knows he had a lot of open shots tonight that didn't go."

Once the playoffs arrive, more likely than not, Curry is going to make those shots, and the Warriors are going to win games like this one.