Ranking College Football's Top Big-Play Threats in 2019

0 of 10

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The best returning players in college football for the 2019 season are quarterbacks, with stars like Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence leading the way. But the other stat-padders coming back are at wide receiver and running back, which bodes well for the season's excitement.

Yes, there are some promising defensive players, but the offensive side of the ball is loaded. Among those studs are plenty of big-play threats as well.

Last year's list had some hits (like Marquise Brown, Darrell Henderson and A.J. Brown) but also some swings-and-misses like Bryce Love and Khalil Tate. One of them was shelved with an injury, and the other was hurt and hamstrung by a new offense.

This year, we're going to stick with the sure things.

While an argument could be made for Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma, there's some pause there because although a dual-threat quarterback can provide a lot of big plays, he's going to be in a new (albeit prolific) offense. So, for this particular exercise, we're going to roll with wide receivers and running backs only.

Still, it would be ridiculous to have a list without a Sooner on it, wouldn't it?

There are plenty more stars as well, and most of them are high-profile guys on teams you know. So let's rank college football's top big-play threats for the 2019 season, using past seasons as a blueprint but also factoring in projections.

As always, share your opinions in the comments.