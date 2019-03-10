WWE Fastlane 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The final stop on The Road to WrestleMania 35 was WWE Fastlane 2019, which had a card that promised much more potential than previous years in this event's history.

This time around, five titles were on the line, Becky Lynch had to scratch and claw to earn her way back into her rightful main event and The Shield were set to reunite one more to fight the good fight.

That was a rather stacked deck for what is normally a throwaway pay-per-view, but did that potential pan out or fizzle away?

What were the positives and negatives of the event that will have people talking heading into Raw and SmackDown and the final push toward WrestleMania?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the standout highlights and low points from WWE Fastlane 2019.