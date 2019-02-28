Mauro Icardi Demands 'Respect' in IG Post After Being Dropped from Inter Squad

Inter Milan's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi is pictured prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second-leg football match Inter Milan vs Rapid Wien on February 21, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images)
MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi has demanded "respect" in a lengthy Instagram post after being dropped from the Inter Milan squad to face Cagliari on Friday:

Icardi has been stripped of the captaincy at the San Siro, with the armband handed to Samir Handanovic, and has not featured for Inter Milan since February 9.

The recent events, coupled with Icardi's failure to agree a new contract with Inter, have fuelled speculation he could be set to leave the Serie A side.

  

