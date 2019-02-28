Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reportedly Manchester United's Only Managerial Candidate

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly "made a compelling case" to land the job as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

ESPN FC's Mark Ogden has caretaker boss Solskjaer as "the only serious candidate" being considered by the club after a superb sequence of results following Jose Mourinho's dismissal back in December.

