Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reportedly Manchester United's Only Managerial Candidate

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reportedly Manchester United's Only Managerial CandidateFebruary 28, 2019
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly "made a compelling case" to land the job as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
ESPN FC's Mark Ogden has caretaker boss Solskjaer as "the only serious candidate" being considered by the club after a superb sequence of results following Jose Mourinho's dismissal back in December.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Man Utd and PSG Punished by UEFA