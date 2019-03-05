Predicting the Biggest CBB Stars Who Won't Get to Play in 2019 March Madness

0 of 8

March Madness shines the spotlight on many of men's basketball's biggest stars, but several standouts will be watching from home.

Entering the final days before the NCAA tournament field is set, these eight players are staring at a similar reality. If they can't propel their team to a conference tournament title, an at-large bid is either an impossibility or an extreme unlikelihood.

Highly recruited players, potential NBA lottery picks and likely all-conference selections all can share that gloomy outlook.

Injured stars, such as Oregon's Bol Bol or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland, are relevant but otherwise not highlighted.