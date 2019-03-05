Predicting the Biggest CBB Stars Who Won't Get to Play in 2019 March Madness

Predicting the Biggest CBB Stars Who Won't Get to Play in 2019 March MadnessMarch 5, 2019
March Madness shines the spotlight on many of men's basketball's biggest stars, but several standouts will be watching from home.
Entering the final days before the NCAA tournament field is set, these eight players are staring at a similar reality. If they can't propel their team to a conference tournament title, an at-large bid is either an impossibility or an extreme unlikelihood.
Highly recruited players, potential NBA lottery picks and likely all-conference selections all can share that gloomy outlook.
Injured stars, such as Oregon's Bol Bol or Vanderbilt's Darius Garland, are relevant but otherwise not highlighted.
Chris Clemons, G, Campbell
Chris Clemons is a spectacular player.
This season, the senior surpassed 3,000 career points and is leading the nation with 30.1 per game. Considering he's shooting a career-high 45.5 percent, Clemons is doing it efficiently, too.
However, he can hardly carry a heavier load. Campbell ended the regular season 19-11, with eight victories by six points or fewer. Andrew Eudy is the only other player averaging double figures, and nobody else attempts two three-pointers per game.
The Fighting Camels' margin for error is razor-thin, and they'll only make the Big Dance if they win the Big South tournament.
KZ Okpala, F, Stanford
KZ Okpala has quietly started to ascend mock drafts, appearing in the top-20 range on both Sports Illustrated and CBSSports.com. He's even as high as sixth overall on NBAdraft.net.
As a sophomore, the 6'8", 195-pound forward has contributed 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Okpala is a potential three-and-D prospect, shooting 37.7 from the perimeter while averaging a combined 1.6 steals and blocks for Stanford.
But the Cardinal are nowhere close to the tournament.
Stanford is 15-14 with zero marquee wins. Barring a miraculous run in the Pac-12 tournament, Okpala won't have a March Madness moment before deciding whether to pursue the NBA.
Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky
As the No. 6 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Charles Bassey drew criticism because of his unconventional choice. Why would the Louisville native stay local with Western Kentucky instead of going with a major-conference program that annually competes for the Big Dance?
That conversation might reappear in the coming weeks, since the Hilltoppers are entering their regular-season finale Wednesday at 18-12.
They must win the Conference USA tournament, though. Otherwise, the league's potential player of the year won't be involved in the NCAA tournament.
The 6'11", 245-pound center, who is averaging 14.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, could benefit greatly in showcasing his upside as a first-round selection.
Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State
Luguentz Dort didn't arrive as a nationally known recruit, but the Montreal native has captured plenty of attention at Arizona State.
"Elite-level force," an anonymous college assistant coach said, per Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. "When he drives, his downhill force is that of a Lance Stephenson or a Wes Matthews or Jimmy Butler."
The 6'4", 215-pound Dort is a work in progress as a three-point shooter, given his 29.9 percent mark. Nevertheless, his 16.2 points per game leads a 20-win Arizona State team; he also averages 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
But the Sun Devils' resume is an unbalanced mess of marquee victories and dreadful losses. With every bid-stealing conference tournament winner, bubble-sitting ASU will keep sliding.
James Palmer Jr., G, Nebraska
After earning All-Big Ten status in 2017-18, James Palmer Jr. entered his senior campaign with hopes of ending the school's four-year tournament drought. Last season, the Huskers went 22-10 and narrowly missed the field of 68.
Unfortunately for him and Nebraska, though, this team is much further from the Madness. The Huskers have 13 Big Ten losses and, at 15-14, are simply looking to finish above. 500 overall.
During this frustrating year, Palmer has managed career highs of 18.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. However, the forward has trudged to a 35.7 percent clip from the floor.
The preseason All-Big Ten honoree must conjure up some magic in the conference tourney to salvage Nebraska's year.
Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas
Daniel Gafford has kept a steady presence in the first round of NBA mock drafts. The closing week of the regular season and SEC tournaments will be his final showcases, though.
Arkansas is a paltry 15-14 and, at 6-10 in the conference, guaranteed the program's first sub-.500 SEC record for the first time in seven years.
The 6'11", 233-pound sophomore will have to decide whether to pursue the NBA, and it's likely he chooses that route. Gafford is averaging 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks and shooting 65.9 percent from the floor.
Gafford and the Razorbacks are facing a daunting four- or five-game SEC tournament journey to extend their season.
Ja Morant, G, Murray State
It's a shame that college basketball's grandest stage may not include one of the nation's most exciting players.
Ja Morant has racked up points and assists in historic fashion. According to Sports Reference, he's the only player since 1992-93 to average 20 and 10 per game, respectively. During the regular season, the explosive guard tallied 24.1 points and 10.3 assists.
Murray State, however, is dangerously close to falling short. Though the Racers are 25-4 and seeded second in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, Belmont―which won their only regular-season matchup by 13 points in January―is threatening to bounce them.
Morant is expected to hear his name called early in the 2019 NBA draft, but he might not be mentioned during the Big Dance.
Romeo Langford, G, Indiana
Romeo Langford is an Indiana kid with NBA potential who chose the tradition-rich Hoosiers. And after a 12-2 opening to the season, things looked great.
Until the losing streaks happened.
Indiana dropped seven consecutive games before stunning No. 6 Michigan State on February 2. The Hoosiers proceeded to fall five more times, ending that streak with upsets of No. 19 Wisconsin and MSU again in the same week. They're a dismal 6-12 in Big Ten action and 15-14 overall.
The 6'6" freshman from New Albany is still a coveted NBA prospect for his ability to create off the dribble, evidenced in his 17.1 points per game.
But there probably won't be a Hollywood ending to this story.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. All statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.