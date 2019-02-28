Manchester United, PSG Fined by UEFA for Crowd Issues During Champions League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been fined by UEFA for crowd issues during their last-16 UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford at the start of February.

The Red Devils have been fined €16,000 (£14,000) after supporters threw objects and stairways were blocked, per Martyn Thomas at the Mirror.

The French champions have been hit with a €41,000 (£35,000) fine for "setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbance," per Thomas.

PSG won the first leg 2-0 thanks to goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe to take charge of the tie. The two teams meet again for the return leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

