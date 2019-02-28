Manchester United, PSG Fined by UEFA for Crowd Issues During Champions League

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 28, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Fans of Paris Saint Germain / PSG let off flares during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on February 12, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been fined by UEFA for crowd issues during their last-16 UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford at the start of February.

The Red Devils have been fined €16,000 (£14,000) after supporters threw objects and stairways were blocked, per Martyn Thomas at the Mirror.

The French champions have been hit with a €41,000 (£35,000) fine for "setting off fireworks, throwing objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbance," per Thomas.

PSG won the first leg 2-0 thanks to goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe to take charge of the tie. The two teams meet again for the return leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Ramos Banned for Intentional Yellow Card

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramos Banned for Intentional Yellow Card

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Best 100 Prem Stars 🌟

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ranking Best 100 Prem Stars 🌟

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Analysis: Neymar Folds Under Pressure, Ronaldo Thrives

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Analysis: Neymar Folds Under Pressure, Ronaldo Thrives

    Business Insider France
    via Business Insider France

    Ranieri Out at Relegation-Bound Fulham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ranieri Out at Relegation-Bound Fulham

    The Independent
    via The Independent