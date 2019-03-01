Projected 1st Overall Pick Nick Bosa's Ohio State Highlights

CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Right Arrow Icon

Ohio State's Nick Bosa is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft despite missing most of the 2018 season with an injury.

Watch the video above for some of Bosa's best highlights before the NFL Scouting Combine.

