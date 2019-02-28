Raiders News: OAK Met with Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray, Per Jon Gruden

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden confirmed Thursday the team has met with top quarterback prospects Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle provided the update from Gruden, who noted the Raiders also held a meeting with Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

"Yes, he's our franchise quarterback," Gruden told reporters when asked about Derek Carr. "Let me make that clear."

Oakland, which finished 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring offense last season, owns the fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft. Upgrading that side of the ball will be important to get the franchise back into playoff contention.

Gruden has hinted toward interest in Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, and said Thursday he doesn't believe the dual-threat star's height is a serious concern.

"I think that's been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago," he told reporters. "... I don't know that it's a true impact on the position or the performance."

WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club Right Arrow Icon

New Raiders general manager Mike Mayock expressed confidence in Carr, the Raiders' starter since 2014, during his combine remarks Wednesday, but he left the door slightly open for a change.

"I think Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback," he said. "I truly believe that. Now, do I also believe that it's a general manager and head coach's job to keep their job open to improve any position on a football team? Sure. But I think it's really difficult to try to improve over a franchise quarterback like the one we have in our building right now."

Carr ranked 21st in Pro Football Focus' quarterback grades and 27th in ESPN's Total QBR in 2018.

The Raiders also own the No. 24 and No. 27 selections in Round 1, so they will be one of the busiest teams on the draft's opening night. It gives them the resources to move up if they want to select a quarterback with the fourth pick and trade back up to grab Metcalf.

Oakland could also give Carr another season to prove himself while using at least two of those first-round selections to upgrade the playmakers around him.