Manchester City Confirm Puma Kit Deal Worth a Reported £650M over 10 Years

Manchester City have announced a new 10-year kit partnership with Puma worth a reported £650 million.

The deal struck between Puma and City Football Group will see Manchester City, as well as partner clubs Melbourne City FC, Girona, Club Atletico Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu, partnered with the sportswear company form July 2019.

Per City's official announcement, Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden said: "Puma's partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done—both in scope and ambition."

MailOnline's Jack Gaughan reported the deal will be worth £65 million per year to City Football Group. The Sky Blues' current kit deal with Nike is worth £20 million per year.

According to Sky Sports News, as by far the biggest of City Football Group's clubs, the Premier League champions will bag the "vast majority of the money" from the deal, which also covers women's and youth teams.

In Premier League terms, the deal is eclipsed only by the £750 million, 10-year partnership between Manchester United and Adidas that has been running since 2015.

Nike were also United's kit manufacturers before Adidas took up the duties.

City's profile has risen massively over the last decade as they have emerged from the shadows of their hugely successful neighbours to become one of the best teams in Europe.

They have won three Premier League titles in the 2010s, including last season's record-breaking success under Pep Guardiola, and Puma are likely banking on that success continuing into the future.