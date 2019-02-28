Manchester City Confirm Puma Kit Deal Worth a Reported £650M over 10 Years

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2019

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the only goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 27, 2019. - Manchester City won the game 1-0. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City have announced a new 10-year kit partnership with Puma worth a reported £650 million.

The deal struck between Puma and City Football Group will see Manchester City, as well as partner clubs Melbourne City FC, Girona, Club Atletico Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu, partnered with the sportswear company form July 2019.

Per City's official announcement, Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden said: "Puma's partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done—both in scope and ambition."

MailOnline's Jack Gaughan reported the deal will be worth £65 million per year to City Football Group. The Sky Blues' current kit deal with Nike is worth £20 million per year.

According to Sky Sports News, as by far the biggest of City Football Group's clubs, the Premier League champions will bag the "vast majority of the money" from the deal, which also covers women's and youth teams.

In Premier League terms, the deal is eclipsed only by the £750 million, 10-year partnership between Manchester United and Adidas that has been running since 2015.

Nike were also United's kit manufacturers before Adidas took up the duties.

City's profile has risen massively over the last decade as they have emerged from the shadows of their hugely successful neighbours to become one of the best teams in Europe.

They have won three Premier League titles in the 2010s, including last season's record-breaking success under Pep Guardiola, and Puma are likely banking on that success continuing into the future.   

