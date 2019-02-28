Dennis Rodman Offers His Support to Donald Trump in Summit with Kim Jong Un

ADEK BERRY/Getty Images

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman offered his support for President Donald Trump during his Hanoi, Vietnam, summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday:

Rodman is friendly with North Korean leader Kim and President Trump and flew to Singapore in advance of the two world leaders' meeting in June 2018. He was not invited to attend that summit.

Rodman wished the two men good luck and also expressed his desire to speak with the President during a follow-up meeting.

"I look forward to talking after this next summit ends," Rodman wrote in the public letter to President Trump. "We have a lot of work to do, but with your diverse team, amazing global contacts and willingness to think outside the box, we can have peace on the Korean peninsula. We really can."

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer has been invested in the relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim. He notably got emotional last June during a CNN interview as he discussed the road leading to the 2018 summit.

In 2017, Rodman gave North Korean leader Kim the book Art of the Deal, which was written by President Trump 30 years prior. He has visited North Korea five times from 2013 to 2017, per Anna Fifield of the Washington Post.

Helena Andrews-Dyer of the Washington Post outlined the history between North Korean leader Kim and Rodman in more depth in June 2018, also noting that Rodman called him "a friend for life."