Indiana University of Pennsylvania Wears Opponents' Jerseys After Forgetting Own

G Fiume/Getty Images

Fans who showed up to McComb Fieldhouse on Wednesday night to see the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks take on the Edinboro Fighting Scots may have been a bit confused when they got to their seats.

That's because at first glance, it was Edinboro vs. Edinboro. But in reality, the Crimson Hawks were indeed on the court.

When IUP (the second-ranked team in Division II) made its way to Edinboro, it forgot one minor detail—its uniforms.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, a team manager forgot to pack the uniforms before the team hit the road. As a result, the players found themselves in a bind.

Fortunately for the Crimson Hawks, the Fighting Scots were willing to help out, lending their opponents their old road uniforms:

The uniforms didn't seem to bother the Crimson Hawks, though, as they jumped out to an early lead:

Ultimately, the IUP Fighting Scots Crimson Hawks cruised to an 87-59 victory to clinch the program's ninth Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Conference crown in the last 10 seasons.