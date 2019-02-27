Indiana University of Pennsylvania Wears Opponents' Jerseys After Forgetting Own

Indiana University of Pennsylvania Wears Opponents' Jerseys After Forgetting OwnFebruary 28, 2019
Fans who showed up to McComb Fieldhouse on Wednesday night to see the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Hawks take on the Edinboro Fighting Scots may have been a bit confused when they got to their seats.
That's because at first glance, it was Edinboro vs. Edinboro. But in reality, the Crimson Hawks were indeed on the court.
When IUP (the second-ranked team in Division II) made its way to Edinboro, it forgot one minor detail—its uniforms.
Soooo we’re having our own version of a uniform malfunction tonight and will be sporting Edinboro red uniforms. So that’s that.
According to ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello, a team manager forgot to pack the uniforms before the team hit the road. As a result, the players found themselves in a bind.
Fortunately for the Crimson Hawks, the Fighting Scots were willing to help out, lending their opponents their old road uniforms:
Awkward. IUP forgot to bring their uniforms to tonight’s game in Edinboro. So IUP (pictured) will be wearing Edinboro’s old red unis. Edinboro will be in Edinboro white https://t.co/J0RM2IORdz
You had one job..... @IUP_MBB rocking the @BoroAthletics uniforms, because well..... #PSAC https://t.co/Xb36sQomZ3
The uniforms didn't seem to bother the Crimson Hawks, though, as they jumped out to an early lead:
These red uni’s feel pretty good ... We’re out to a 14-0 lead. Malik has 7 points and we have 3 👌👌👌 #g2G
Ultimately, the IUP Fighting Scots Crimson Hawks cruised to an 87-59 victory to clinch the program's ninth Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Conference crown in the last 10 seasons.
