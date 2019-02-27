Ex-Maryland Basketball Players Sue Fortnite for $5M over 'Running Man Challenge'

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Maryland Terrapins basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley believe the makers of the video game Fortnite owe them money after it profited off the "Running Man Challenge" dance.

According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today, Nickens and Brantley filed a $5 million federal lawsuit Monday stating Epic Games profited off the dance they helped popularize. Epic Games is the company that makes Fortnite, which allows players to purchase the dance for the characters they use.

Gleeson explained Nickens and Brantley performed the dance in a number of social media videos in 2016 and on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with two high schoolers who posted the first version of the dance.



Nickens played at Maryland from 2014 through 2018 and averaged 4.9 points per game in his career, while Brantley played from 2015 through 2017 and averaged 3.7 points a night.

Theirs isn't the first time Fortnite has faced a lawsuit about a dance available in the game.

Gleeson noted actor Alfonso Ribeiro sued Epic Games regarding its use of the "Carlton" dance but was not awarded a copyright. Fortnite said "no one can own a dance or simple dance routine" in its defense.

In October, Luke Kelly of Forbes reported Epic Games was valued at more than $15 billion. "Its valuation has soared in the past year, largely thanks to gaming sensation Fortnite," he wrote.