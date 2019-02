Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported Wednesday that Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston and Philadelphia Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor could be on the move.

La Canfora said the Vikings and Bears are "shopping" Waynes and Howard, respectively, while the Chiefs "are talking trade" regarding Houston. Philadelphia is "open to moving" Agholor.

Howard is coming off his third straight year of 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage. For his three-year career, the ex-Indiana Hoosier has scored 25 touchdowns and gained 3,938 yards (3,370 rushing, 568 receiving).

Waynes, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has played 60 games over the last four seasons with 39 starts. He's amassed 34 passes defended and six interceptions.

Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, is coming off 9.0 sacks in 12 games for the Chiefs last year. He registered 22.0 sacks in 2014 and has 78.5 in his career.

After a slow start to his career, Agholor has bounced back with 126 catches, 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns in his past two seasons. A first-round pick out of USC in 2015, Agholor has caught 65.6 percent of passes thrown his way since 2017.

Waynes', Howard's and Agholor's contracts run out at the end of 2019. Waynes and Agholor had their fifth-year options picked up, and Howard's four-year rookie deal is set to expire. Houston has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $101 million deal signed in 2015.

The contracts for those three players make them intriguing options for potential suitors. Teams can simply trade a pick and get a player on a rookie deal in return at little harm to their salary cap. If it works out, then a fat second contract could be in the mix. If not, then free agency looms anyway.

Houston may be a bit trickier to deal given the money left on his deal, but he's been one of the game's best pass-rushers this decade and could certainly have more left in the tank after eight years in the league.

The 2019 league year begins March 13.