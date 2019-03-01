2019 NCAA Tournament Title Odds for Top Men's Contenders Entering March

0 of 10

Selection Sunday is quickly approaching, but men's college basketball's top teams remain fluid. Every week now, the AP Top 25 poll reflects a shifting landscape. For example, the Duke Blue Devils—who seemed like a lock for a No. 1 seed two weeks ago—find themselves moving the wrong direction heading into March.

As we know, however, the AP poll is only one piece of the puzzle. On March 17, the selection committee will announce and also seed college basketball's 68 contenders.

But this year, there's a new ranking system in place; the NCAA Evaluation Tool, or the NET, will take into account "game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses," according to NCAA.com.

We, too, have taken all those factors into account to release this ranking of title odds for college basketball's top 10 teams heading into March. Note that these odds—indeed, these 10 teams overall—are our own, and as a result they won't match Vegas' odds or the AP Top 10.

Honorable mention teams that just missed the cutoff here include the Michigan Wolverines, Nevada Wolf Pack and LSU Tigers.

Why? We simply believe the teams herein come out on top when taking those factors listed above into account.

Let's take a closer look at the teams that, at this moment in time, look like the top dogs heading into March Madness.