NFL Mock Draft 2019: Latest Projections for 1st-Round Prospects Entering Combine

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is off and running, even though no position groups will do any actual running before Friday.

But perhaps the biggest piece of the predraft process is nevertheless underway, with prospects soon sending their draft stocks in different directions based on stopwatch readings, measurements and weightlifting reps.

After laying out our first-round mock below, we'll look at three teams keeping close tabs on this quarterback class.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. Los Angeles Rams: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

New York Giants

The Giants have a plan for their 2019 starting quarterback, and it doesn't involve this draft. Eli Manning, who turned 38 in January, is in line to again handle New York's signal-calling duties just like he's been doing since 2004.

"I think Eli can help us win games," Giants coach Pat Shurmur told reporters. "He proved, when the players around him started playing better, that he can play at a very high level and help us win games. Yeah, at this point I want Eli back. He's back."

The decision to stick with Manning might not be the most imaginative, but it should be fine for now. Last season, he cleared the 4,000-yard mark for the fourth time in five seasons and tossed nearly twice as many touchdowns (21) as interceptions (11).

Still, the Giants need a longer-term solution than the veteran signal-caller can offer. If anything, having Manning around might make it easier to spend the No. 6 pick on a passer knowing the freshman won't need to be rushed into action. Unless New York is married to the idea of making a win-now investment, it should think long and hard about finding Manning's heir apparent.

Jacksonville Jaguars

As much as the Jaguars have wanted things to work with former No. 3 pick Blake Bortles, even they seemed to accept it's not happening after benching him last season. So, even though they're still calling him their starting quarterback "as of now," there's no reason to believe they're satisfied at the position.

The Jags are closer to competing than last season's 5-11 record would indicate. In 2017, this was a 10-win team with an elite defense and relentless rushing attack. Bortles functioned as an adequate game manager that year, but the following campaign showed just how little he contributes when there's less than perfection around him.

Because Jacksonville could be competitive sooner rather than later, it might opt for a quick-fix veteran. ESPN's Adam Schefter, for instance, labeled this team "the favorite to land Nick Foles."

But a Foles or Teddy Bridgewater-type would be a temporary solution. The Jags still need someone to build around for the future, especially if they see a quarterback worth taking seventh overall—or even trading up to get.

Denver Broncos

Joe Flacco is Denver's latest attempt to fill its quarterback void, but as a 34-year-old who just lost his job to a rookie, it's hard to imagine he'll be in it for the long haul. Even though the Broncos can't discuss the deal yet—it can't be made official before March 13—their new coach, Vic Fangio, made it sound as if the swap wouldn't preclude the club from addressing the position again at the draft.

"We'd like to add good young players at all of our position groups," Fangio told reporters. "That's the engine that drives the league."

Flacco can handle the wheel for now, but the Broncos should be training someone to take over the controls in the not-so-distant future. The 34-year-old might have a Super Bowl MVP to his name, but he's been fairly mediocre for some time now (64 touchdowns against 46 interceptions since the start of 2015).

Drafting 10th overall, Denver has the chance to add an impact prospect. Even if our board holds true and both Haskins and Murray are gone, that still leaves the rocket-armed Lock, who seems to have a big fan in Broncos general manager John Elway, according to the Denver Post.