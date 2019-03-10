Video: Shane McMahon Attacks Miz After Losing to The Usos at WWE Fastlane 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos defeated The Miz and Shane McMahon on Sunday at WWE Fastlane to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Miz attempted to add a new weapon to his arsenal, but the strategy backfired. He tried a Frog Splash off the top rope, only to land on the knees of Jey Uso. Uso quickly rolled The Miz over into a pin and kept his shoulders on the mat for the three-count.

McMahon didn't respond well to the defeat, attacking The Miz in front of his father and his hometown fans in Cleveland.

Sunday's bout was a rematch of the Elimination Chamber encounter that saw Jimmy and Jey Uso beat Miz and McMahon to become six-time tag team champions. After taking the fall in that match, The A-Lister made an impassioned plea to get an opportunity to win the titles back.

The Miz apologized to McMahon for letting him down, and Shane-O-Mac took exception to Jimmy and Jey poking fun at his teammate. As a result, the rematch was set for the last pay-per-view prior to WrestleMania 35.

Miz and McMahon took a unique road to becoming tag champs at the Royal Rumble, as it took some convincing on The A-Lister's part to get Shane-O-Mac to agree to team with him. He said his desire to form a partnership stemmed from the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in November.

Although The Miz reached the finals of the tournament, an injury prevented him from competing, which led to McMahon replacing him. Shane want on to beat Dolph Ziggler and win the trophy.

After that, The A-Lister claimed he was two-thirds best in the world and McMahon was one-third best in the world, meaning that together they would form the best tag team in the world.

That wasn't enough to convince McMahon to join him, but Miz eventually managed to tug on his heartstrings. When he told Shane-O-Mac how much his father wanted him to team with him and how proud it would make him, The Boy Wonder finally agreed.

Miz and Shane looked like a well-oiled machine for a while, which led to their victory over The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the Royal Rumble.

The slip-up at Elimination Chamber rose some questions regarding whether they were truly cut out for teaming with each other, and many of those queries were answered Sunday at Fastlane.

With The Usos retaining the belts, they are poised to enter WrestleMania as the titleholders. Their potential opponents are numerous, as The Hardy Boyz, The Bar and New Day could all emerge as contenders.

As for The Miz and Shane, it was long assumed they would break up and face each other at The Show of Shows, and the stage is now set for them to do precisely that.

