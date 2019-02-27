Fred Could Get a Chance vs. Crystal Palace, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Brazilian midfielder Fred could play his first Premier League game of 2019 when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday, according to Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Manchester giants are enduring an injury crisis at the moment and are set to be without numerous first-team players for the trip to Selhurst Park:

During Sunday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford the hosts lost three players—Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata—to injury in the first half after Nemanja Matic had also picked up a knock in training in the build-up.

Solskjaer tellingly opted to use Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira in place of Matic and Herrera, and left Fred, a £47 million summer signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, on the bench:

The Norwegian has afforded the 25-year-old only 126 minutes of action since he succeeded Jose Mourinho as manager, and he last played on January 5 against Reading in the FA Cup.

Solskjaer explained ahead of the Palace clash that some players take time to settle in England, but he said Fred could get a run out against the Eagles, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC:

"He has to play well when he gets a chance, keep training, keep working. We've had a midfield three of Herrera, [Paul] Pogba and Matic, and they've done really well. It's not like we've been really bogged down with too many games. That's why we've kept the three together.

"McTominay was the obvious choice against Liverpool because he's an academy kid. We had five academy kids on the pitch at one point. He knows what it means. Fred will get his chances—maybe tomorrow [against Palace].

"You look more at the time it takes sometimes to settle. You see [Juan Sebastian] Veron—he's one of the best I played with, but it took him time to settle in England. I'm sure that Fred, when he gets the chance, he will grab the opportunity."

Solskjaer has still to lose a Premier League game in charge of United. He has overseen eight wins and two draws in the English top flight since he took over as interim manager.

United's impeccable recent form had seen them bridge an 11-point gap to get back in the top four.

But the two dropped points against Liverpool saw them back down into fifth behind Arsenal:

The Red Devils will be keen to return to winning ways against Palace, but they come up against an Eagles side unbeaten in their last four games in the Premier League.

Solskjaer will have to make do with a makeshift side, and it will be another big test of his credentials to get the Old Trafford job on a permanent basis.