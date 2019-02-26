Report: Vitor Belfort in 'Serious Negotiations' for ONE Championship Contract

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Vitor Belfort is reportedly in "serious negotiations" to sign a multi-fight contract with ONE Championship, according to ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani.

Helwani added that while the deal hasn't been finalized yet, it is expected to be announced this week if "all goes to plan."

The 41-year-old Belfort is a former UFC light heavyweight champion who last competed in a losing effort against Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in May 2018.

As a professional, Belfort is 26-14 with one no-contest, but he has struggled in recent years. Over his past seven fights, Belfort is 2-4 with one no-contest. The no-contest was originally a knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum, but it was changed after Gastelum tested positive for marijuana.

It was unclear if Belfort intended to continue fighting after the loss to Machida, but he told Helwani in December that he wanted to return to the cage.

The native of Brazil reportedly met with Bellator in addition to recently traveling to Singapore in order to meet with ONE Championship officials.

ONE Championship debuted in 2011, and it has generated some major buzz due to the signings of Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson, Sage Northcutt and others. Belfort will arguably be the biggest name in the promotion despite his lack of success in recent years.

If Belfort decides to fight at the light heavyweight level, a clash with ONE Championship Light Heavyweight and Middleweight champion Aung La Nsang could be in the cards.