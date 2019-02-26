Scott Poston Sues Bengals over Fall Allegedly Caused by Vomit Clean-Up Substance

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals season ticket holder Scott Poston is suing the team after suffering an injury in a fall at Paul Brown Stadium in October 2018 that was allegedly caused by a substance used in a vomit cleanup, according to Kevin Grasha of the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday.

Hamilton County and Aramark Business Facilities (which handles the stadium's janitorial services) are also named in the lawsuit.

Per Grasha, Poston said he slipped on his way into a bathroom at the stadium during an Oct. 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The lawsuit says someone had recently vomited in one of the bathroom's stalls, leading to the use of D-Vour, which the company website advertises as a product that "changes smelly liquids into an odorless semi-solid mass for fast, easy cleanup."

Poston alleges that the employee tasked with the cleanup "dumped a huge amount" of D-Vour onto the floor and did not properly take care of the mess. Poston's lawsuit alleges fans then spread the substance to the concourse, causing issues on a rainy day.

Poston reportedly wound up suffering three tears to his rotator cuff, a dislocated bicep and a pair of muscle strains in the fall. As a result, he underwent total reconstructive surgery on his right shoulder.

Compensation demands were not revealed, but Grasha noted the lawsuit states the Bengals believe Hamilton County—which owns the stadium—would be responsible for paying the money, not the team.

Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000.