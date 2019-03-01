Ranking the 2019 Free-Agent Class by Position

0 of 12

Associated Press

Free agency can be a difficult period for NFL teams to navigate. They have to fill needs—or at least supplement their rosters—without creating a dire salary-cap situation.

One part of a successful plan comes down to planning, as drafting well and re-signing key players reduce the need for free-agent moves. One part, though, relies a little bit on luck and timing. A team is much more likely to get a quality player and a better deal when positions of need have deep and talented free-agent pools.

When they do not, teams often end up giving high-end money to middle-tier players, and that rarely works out.

With 2019 free agency approaching, now is a great time to examine where each major position group stands in terms of top-end talent and depth. You'll find them ranked here, along with some of the standout names of each group.

Just keep in mind this is an early look, as the use of franchise tags—which must be placed by March 5—will take some quality players off the market.