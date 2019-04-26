Super Bowl Champion Patriots Draft WR N'Keal Harry After Rob Gronkowski Retired

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The New England Patriots drafted former Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday.

Harry fills an obvious void in New England after Rob Gronkowski retired.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller had Harry as the second-rated receiving prospect in this year's class.

Harry became an impact player for the Sun Devils from the moment he stepped on campus. Over the course of his three years in Tempe, Arizona, he hauled in 213 catches for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns. That includes a 1,088-yard season in 2018 that saw him record a career-high nine receiving touchdowns.

His presence wasn't just felt on the outside, though. He proved to be a versatile playmaker, finding the end zone as a passer, a runner and a returner. Last year, the Arizona State junior earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a receiver (also did so as a sophomore) and second-team honors as a return specialist.

The 6'2", 228-pound receiver ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in March.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein noted Harry's strong hands and size made him one of the top receiver prospects in this year's draft class. Now, he will have a chance to catch passes from Tom Brady and take the Patriots' passing attack to the next level.

Even coming off a Super Bowl victory, New England continues to look to surround Brady with playmakers on the offensive side of the football.

With Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Co., the Patriots' passing attack ranked eighth in the NFL a season ago. Between Gronk's retirement and Gordon facing an uncertain future, Harry should make his presence felt in his new surroundings.