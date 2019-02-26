Mike Bibby Investigated on Sexual Abuse, Harassment Allegations by Co-Worker

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former NBA star Mike Bibby is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, where he works as the head basketball coach.

According to Lily Altavena of the Arizona Republic, the teacher alleged in a restraining order that was granted Feb. 22 that Bibby "grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her," in February 2017.

Bibby's attorney, Donald Harris, denied the allegations against his client, saying, "I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn't happen and that will be shown down the road. Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago."

The teacher said that she could smell alcohol on Bibby's breath at the time the alleged assault occurred. She also noted that two other staff members witnessed Bibby grabbing her, groping her and making sexually explicit statements.

The teacher said she was "in shock, in fear, intimidated by his actions, afraid of him as he smelled of alcohol."

In the restraining order, the teacher wrote that Bibby walked by her classroom multiple times in the following days and even walked inside uninvited to compliment her decorations one time. She later invited Bibby inside the classroom to talk, at which point she said he admitted that he was drinking on the day of the alleged assault and told the teacher that he wanted to date her.

The teacher declined and told Bibby that she wouldn't notify the authorities about his alleged actions "because she was thinking of his players."

Spokeswoman for the Paradise Valley Unified School District, Becky Kelbaugh, released the following statement on the matter:

"On Feb. 14, 2019, PV Schools was notified that the Phoenix Police Department opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse/harassment of a Shadow Mountain High School staff member by the boys head basketball coach, Mike Bibby. At the request of the Phoenix Police Department, the District's internal investigation was suspended pending the conclusion of the Police Department's active investigation into the accusations."

Bibby attended Shadow Mountain High School before going on to star collegiately at Arizona and then in the NBA. In his six seasons as Shadow Mountain's head coach, Bibby has led the team to five state championships, including each of the last four.

The 40-year-old Bibby spent 14 seasons in the NBA with the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks from 1998-2012, and he most recently played for the Ghost Ballers in the BIG3 league last season.