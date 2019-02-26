Video: Lakers Analyst James Worthy Rips Rajon Rondo, Says Team Has a 'Virus'

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Something is rotten in the state of Denmark—or in this case Los Angeles.

At least that's the viewpoint of Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy after the Lakers lost 110-105 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Working in his role as an analyst for Spectrum SportsNet, Worthy said he believes the team is suffering from a "virus" that is affecting its on-court performance. He also had harsh words for Rajon Rondo, whom he argued was "not mentally in the game."

Worthy is likely voicing the frustrations of many fans. Two days before falling to the now-24 win Grizzlies, L.A. suffered a 13-point defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, who were without the services of Anthony Davis.

Although the Lakers signed LeBron James in the offseason, they were clearly well off the level necessary to challenge the Golden State Warriors after failing to make any other big improvements. Now, Los Angeles might struggle just to reach the postseason.

At 29-31, the Lakers are three games back of the eighth-seeded San Antonio Spurs.