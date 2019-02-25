Yasiel Puig Says He 'Didn't Work Hard' in the Past Due to Being Under Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig runs off the field during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

With offseason acquisition Yasiel Puig entering his walk year, the Cincinnati Reds can expect big things out of the former All-Star.

In an in-depth profile by ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez, the charismatic outfielder revealed that his work ethic is going to be much different than in years past, given that he is looking to cash in in free agency next offseason.

"I never worked hard," Puig told Gonzalez. "Maybe that's the reason why I didn't have my better years. ... The last couple years, I didn't work hard because I still have a contract to go. Now I think I'll work hard more than any year in my life."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cincinnati Reds top prospect Nick Senzel gets his (two) chances in center field

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Cincinnati Reds top prospect Nick Senzel gets his (two) chances in center field

    John Fay
    via Cincinnati.com

    Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Profile: Tyler Stephenson

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Profile: Tyler Stephenson

    Doug Gray
    via Redleg Nation

    Report: Harper to Pick Team This Week

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Harper to Pick Team This Week

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Spring Training Game Three: Reds at Mariners

    Cincinnati Reds logo
    Cincinnati Reds

    Spring Training Game Three: Reds at Mariners

    Red Reporter
    via Red Reporter