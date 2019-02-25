Yasiel Puig Says He 'Didn't Work Hard' in the Past Due to Being Under Contract

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

With offseason acquisition Yasiel Puig entering his walk year, the Cincinnati Reds can expect big things out of the former All-Star.

In an in-depth profile by ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez, the charismatic outfielder revealed that his work ethic is going to be much different than in years past, given that he is looking to cash in in free agency next offseason.

"I never worked hard," Puig told Gonzalez. "Maybe that's the reason why I didn't have my better years. ... The last couple years, I didn't work hard because I still have a contract to go. Now I think I'll work hard more than any year in my life."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.