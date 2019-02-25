La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 25 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Girona and Real Sociedad played out a disappointing goalless draw in front of a small crowd in La Liga on Monday.

The result sees La Real maintain eighth in the division, with the Catalan minnows five points above the relegation zone.

Barcelona lead the championship race after the weekend's fixtures. The Blaugrana are seven points clear of Atletico Madrid.

There's a nine-point gap to third. Real Madrid are set to battle with their cross-town rivals for the runners-up spot if Barca maintain their form.

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 25, 57, +40

2. Atletico Madrid: 25, 50, +19

3. Real Madrid: 25, 48, +13

4. Getafe: 25, 39, +10

5. Sevilla: 25, 37, +8

6. Alaves: 25, 37, -3

7. Real Betis: 25, 36, -1

8. Real Sociedad: 25, 35, +5

9. Valencia: 25, 33, +4

10. Athletic Bilbao: 25, 33, -3

11. Eibar: 25, 31, -2

12. Leganes: 25, 30, -5

13. Levante: 25, 30, -8

14. Espanyol: 25, 30, -10

15. Girona: 25, 28, -9

16. Valladolid: 25, 26, -12

17. Celta Vigo: 25, 25, -7

18. Villarreal: 25, 23, -7

19. Rayo Vallecano: 25, 23, -15

20. Huesca: 25, 19, -17

Monday Recap

Monday night's in La Liga can be low-scoring affairs, and the game at the intimate Estadi Montilivi followed the script.

There was only four shots on target on the night, with Girona edging the chances in a tight contest.

Cristhian Stuani's header was on target for the hosts in the opening moments, and Anthony Lozano saw his effort saved as Girona pressed.

Sociedad were economical on the ball and edged possession, but the visitors lacked the ambition needed in Catalonia.

The second half continued in the same vein with both teams struggling to flex their muscle.

Diego Llorente went close with a header for Sociedad on the hour mark, but the eighth-placed team appeared content to share the spoils.

Stuani remained Girona's chief protagonist in the final stages but the home side lacked the creativity and accuracy needed to claim three points.