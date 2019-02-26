Liverpool vs. Watford: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool will try to get their title bid back on track on Wednesday, when they play host to an in-form Watford side.

OddsShark have named the Reds 1-4 favourites, while the visitors are 12-1. A draw comes in at 11-2.

NBC will provide television coverage and live-streaming options for the match, which is set to kick off at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

The Reds were held to a scoreless draw by Manchester United in their last outing on Sunday, marking their third contest without a win in their last four attempts in the league.

The result was good enough to move ahead of champions Manchester City in the league table but only by a single point. Liverpool are slumping, and they face a potential upset on Wednesday.

Watford may be the clear underdogs according to the oddsmakers, but they enter the game in fine form. They've recorded back-to-back wins in the league, including a 5-1 thumping of Cardiff City, and they are cruising along in the Premier League and FA Cup:

Jose Holebas remains suspended, but Hornets manager Javi Garcia has few headaches apart from that and is expected to call on the same squad that beat Cardiff into submission on Friday night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won't have things so easy. He watched Roberto Firmino limp off at Old Trafford and may have to shuffle his team around if the Brazil international misses out on Wednesday.

The Reds have been held to one goal or less in three of their last four matches in the Premier League, so the attack is already struggling; losing Firmino would likely render it even less effective.

James Milner thinks the opposition's defensive tactics have made life difficult on the Liverpool attack and it's something they have to learn to deal with:

Watford have conceded more than twice as many goals as the Reds this season, but their defence has improved greatly of late. The Hornets will present another difficult challenge―one Liverpool will have to overcome to keep their title bid on track.

City have won three in a row and are rounding into form as the season draws to a close―the Sky Blues likely won't drop too many points going forward.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Watford