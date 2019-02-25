Report: Sean Miller, Will Wade to Be Subpoenaed in CBB Corruption Case

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller and LSU Tigers coach Will Wade have been notified that they will be subpoenaed for the federal college basketball corruption trial, according to Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported back in February 2018 that FBI wiretaps caught Miller and Christian Dawkins talking about payments for recruits. Per Schlabach, Miller discussed giving $100,000 to land Deandre Ayton, who would go on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft after spending one season at Arizona.

Miller sat out a contest against Oregon in the aftermath of Schlabach's report but later denied bribery allegations, saying he never has and never will pay a recruit. Of note, former Wildcats assistant Emanuel Richardson pled guilty to a bribery charge last month.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke recently expressed support for Miller.

"I want to stand in front of you and say we support this basketball program, we support these players, support this coaching staff," Heeke said on Feb. 9, per the Arizona Daily Star's Bruce Pascoe. "This place deserves nothing else but that. We've supported them all the way back."

Schlabach also reported in October 2018 that Wade, who is currently in his second season in Baton Rouge, discussed improper benefits for Balsa Koprivica, who 247Sports lists as a 4-star recruit, with Dawkins. Wade also denied the allegations being brought against him, telling reporters that he has "never, ever, done any business of any kind with Christian Dawkins."

LSU, which is in the midst of a three-year NCAA tournament drought, is currently ranked 13th in the country at 22-5.

Yahoo Sports notes the trial is scheduled to begin on April 22.