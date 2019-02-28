Zion Williamson and Other CBB Stars Who Can Take Over the 2019 NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Every time Zion Williamson steps on the court, he can explode for 30-plus points and put Duke on his shoulders. Several other men's college basketball stars have the same potential for their respective programs, and there won't be a better time to show it than March Madness.

Perspective is important in this discussion. For brand-name and power-conference programs, "taking over the tournament" effectively means spearheading a Final Four run.

However, a school from a mid-major or traditional one-bid league can "take over" by winning a couple of games. Two recent examples are Loyola-Chicago in 2018 and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

Either way, there's a specific group of college basketball stars who could become the standouts of March.