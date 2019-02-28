Zion Williamson and Other CBB Stars Who Can Take Over the 2019 NCAA TournamentFebruary 28, 2019
Zion Williamson and Other CBB Stars Who Can Take Over the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Every time Zion Williamson steps on the court, he can explode for 30-plus points and put Duke on his shoulders. Several other men's college basketball stars have the same potential for their respective programs, and there won't be a better time to show it than March Madness.
Perspective is important in this discussion. For brand-name and power-conference programs, "taking over the tournament" effectively means spearheading a Final Four run.
However, a school from a mid-major or traditional one-bid league can "take over" by winning a couple of games. Two recent examples are Loyola-Chicago in 2018 and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.
Either way, there's a specific group of college basketball stars who could become the standouts of March.
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
As long as South Dakota State wins the Summit League tournament, the Jackrabbits could be a tremendously dangerous 14th or 15th seed.
Why? Mike Daum. The sweet-shooting forward recently became the 10th player in men's college basketball history to reach 3,000 points.
He's helped the program reach three straight NCAA tournaments, during which SDSU has pushed Maryland (2016) and Ohio State (2018) to the wire. This season, Daum is averaging a career-best 25.8 points while connecting on 36.1 percent of his triples.
A few subpar losses will likely prevent the Jacks from appearing in the 12-13 range. Yet after giving both Memphis and Nevada a 40-minute fight, SDSU is well-prepared to test a No. 2-3 seed.
Though the team's ceiling in the tournament isn't especially high, navigating the opening weekend could turn Daum and Co. into the fan-favorite underdog of 2019.
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Grant Williams is a factor everywhere on the court.
The Tennessee forward is adept at attacking the rim but has significantly improved his mid-range game. He'll crash hard for rebounds and shows off good court vision as a passer. And with 2.5 combined steals and blocks per game, he's a constant threat on the defensive end.
Last season's SEC Player of the Year is making a strong case for national honors this year, averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Williams is shooting 56.9 percent from the field.
Williams usually isn't a factor from three-point range, but his nonstop involvement explains his value.
Dedric Lawson, Kansas
Injuries and suspensions have marred Kansas' regular season, but Dedric Lawson has kept Kansas near the nation's top teams.
In his first season with the Jayhawks, the Memphis transfer has amassed 19.0 points per game while hitting 34.8 percent from long range. He's a bit of a streaky three-point shooter but can be dangerous when the space is there.
Additionally, he's grabbed 10.3 rebounds and dished 2.0 assists for a tested Jayhawks team. They've played Michigan State, Marquette, Tennessee, Villanova, Arizona State and Kentucky outside Big 12 play, and Lawson hit the 20-point mark in all six games.
If short-handed Kansas is to make a deep tournament run, Lawson will be the primary reason.
Ja Morant, Murray State
Murray State needs to get in March Madness first. The Racers lack the quality wins necessary for a certain at-large bid, so they better win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
If that happens, the spotlight will shine on Ja Morant.
Sports Reference data goes back to the 1992-93 season; in that span, no player has averaged 20 points and 10 assists. As the calendar turns to March, the playmaking point guard has racked up 24.4 points and 10.3 assists per game.
Morant is already ascending NBA draft boards, but a stellar NCAA tournament would help his popularity skyrocket.
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Carsen Edwards has shouldered a heavy offensive burden in 2018-19, and that workload may be catching up to him.
The junior has connected on just 10 of his 56 three-point attempts in February. Edwards has failed to reach 20 points in just eight contests all season, but three of those games are during the slow month.
A little bit of rest leading up to the Big Dance should benefit him.
He has scored 30-plus points five times, highlighted by a 40-point outburst at Texas. That level of explosiveness makes Edwards, who has also dished a career-best 3.2 assists per game, a threat to take over any game in March.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Cassius Winston is talented enough to excel on the biggest stage, but Michigan State is hoping he thrives out of necessity.
The Spartans lost Joshua Langford to a season-ending foot injury, and Nick Ward is uncertain to return from a hand fracture. Both players averaged 15-plus points prior to the injuries.
Winston, though, has looked ready for the challenge. In two games without them, he's totaled 55 points and 16 assists with only six turnovers. The guard's 27-point showing to topple seventh-ranked Michigan on the road was especially impressive.
"We've had a lot of good point guards come into this building," said Michigan coach John Beilein, per Mike DeFabo of the Lansing State Journal. "I've coached some great ones. That's as good a performance as you're going to see."
Surviving two NCAA weekends without Langford and Ward will be difficult, but Winston's presence keeps it a possibility for MSU.
RJ Barrett, Duke
RJ Barrett never has a shortage of opportunity.
He's logged 32-plus minutes in 22 of Duke's 28 games and hoisted at least 14 shots in each of those 22 contests. Additionally, the standout freshman is one of 10 players with at least 20 attempts in 10 games, according to Sports Reference.
Zion Williamson's leg injury has only amplified that role. In three games without Williamson, Barrett has put up 28.0 points per contest. And with no specified return date, Duke will continue leaning on Barrett.
The Blue Devils are best prepared to win with Williamson on the floor, but Barrett is one heck of a secondary star.
Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga
Gonzaga boasts another All-American-caliber player in Brandon Clarke, but Rui Hachimura draws attention for his scoring upside.
After averaging 11.6 points last season, Hachimura has lifted that output to 20.5 in 2018-19. The junior is exceptionally efficient, shooting 60.7 percent even though his offensive game has a steady reliance on the mid-range game.
Hachimura also has experience playing a key role on the biggest stage. Last year, he scored a then-career-high 25 points in the second round to lift Gonzaga past Ohio State.
When the competition level rises significantly, the Bulldogs should be able to lean heavily on Hachimura.
Markus Howard, Marquette
Markus Howard scored 40 points in a half against Buffalo. He shredded Creighton for 53 points during conference play and hung 45 points on Big 12 title contender Kansas State.
Need we say more? Perhaps not, but his stats are so much fun.
According to Sports Reference, no major-conference player has more 30-point showings than Howard's eight. He attempts 8.4 triples per game yet knocks them down at a 43.6 percent rate. Only 14 other players have comparable efficiency with similar volume. Howard is averaging 25.3 points and 4.0 assists this season.
Marquette's defense has improved lately, so it's not as great a concern as initially anticipated. But if the Golden Eagles struggle, Howard is fully capable of hiding some of those issues.
Zion Williamson, Duke
One rim-rocking dunk is all Zion Williamson needs to take over the tournament.
While diehard fans and casual viewers undoubtedly know his name, Williamson is the rare college basketball star who is relatively close to "household name" status. His highlight reel extends beyond the normal boundaries of sports―for good reason.
However, his production is even greater than many anticipated. The likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft has amassed 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Williamson is still working back from a knee injury, and that recovery will be critical for Duke. But as long as he's healthy when the Big Dance arrives, Zion will be the featured attraction.
All statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.