NFL Draft 2019 1st-Round Mock Draft, Odds and Potential Trade Scenarios

One of the most fascinating aspects of the NFL draft is the unpredictability of it all. While it's often known ahead of time which player is going first overall—though certainly not always—the picks that follow No. 1 can be a mystery.

This is in part due to the fact that trades within the draft can be frequent. Half of the 32 first-round picks in 2018 were made by teams that didn't originally own the selection. It's one thing to know what positions a team might address, but knowing precisely where it might address them is quite another.

The 2019 draft might be even more unpredictable than last year's. There's no clear front-runner for the Arizona Cardinals' first-overall selection—or if Arizona will stay in the No. 1 spot. A quarterback seems unlikely, as the Cardinals took Josh Rosen last year, but the position is in play if a team trades with Arizona.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is the current favorite for the first pick, according to OddsShark, but Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray isn't far behind. Let's take a look at the full list of favorites and some realistic trade possibilities from Round 1.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Greg Little, OT, Mississippi

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

12. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

13. Miami Dolphins: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

17. Cleveland Browns: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

23. Houston Texans: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Odds for First Overall Selection

Nick Bosa: 100-175

Kyler Murray: 3-1

Quinnen Williams: 4-1

Dwayne Haskins: 12-1

Ed Oliver: 14-1

Josh Allen: 14-1

Trade Scenarios

Raiders Trade No. 4 to Jaguars for No. 7 and Leonard Fournette



The Oakland Raiders head into the draft armed with three first-round picks thanks to the trades involving Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. However, Oakland may not be done making deals involving first-round picks. Head coach Jon Gruden hinted as much when talking about new general manager Mike Mayock.

"I think there's a lot of potential for trades, and I think that's one of the things I'm excited about [with] Mike Mayock," Gruden said on The Game Plan podcast (via the team's official website).

The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, need a quarterback and could be eager to move ahead of the New York Giants at No. 6 in order to get their guy. Jacksonville also seems to have a tenuous relationship with former first-round pick Leonard Fournette. The team voided the guarantees in Fournette's contract following his suspension in 2018.

CBS Sports' R.J. White pitched the idea of Jacksonville packaging Fournette and the seventh overall pick in a trade in a recent mock draft. The move makes a lot of sense, as Oakland needs a lead running back almost as much as the Jaguars need a new signal-caller.

Redskins Trade With Packers To Move in Front of Miami

The Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins both appear to be teams that could take a quarterback early in the draft. Miami could be moving on from Ryan Tannehill, and the Redskins don't know if they'll have Alex Smith back from his broken leg any time in the foreseeable future.

"We know and understand that it's probably not going to happen that we have him this year," Washington running back Chris Thompson said, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

If the Redskins want to secure one of their top choices at the position, they may need to jump in front of Miami to do it. The Green Bay Packers, who sit at No. 12, don't need a quarterback and could be interested in adding some additional young pieces for new head coach Matt LaFleur.

Fortunately, Washington has some extra ammunition with which to make a trade thanks to four compensatory picks, including a third-rounder.

Compensatory picks are now able to be traded (since 2017), and Washington could package its extra third- and fifth-rounders to convince Green Bay to move back three spots. Washington would get its quarterback, and Aaron Rodgers would get a little more talent around him in Wisconsin.

Cardinals Draft Murray, Trade Josh Rosen

This isn't the first time this potential trade has been suggested, and it won't be the last. The idea has been circulating ever since Kliff Kingsbury was hired as head coach, thanks to some comments he made all the way back in October.

"I would take him with the first pick in the draft if I could," Kingsbury said to ESPN.

Of course, Kingsbury now can. If he believes Murray is a better fit for his offensive system—and as a mobile dual-threat quarterback, he appears to be—then dumping Rosen and snagging Murray would make a ton of sense.

Former scout and NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has made a strong argument for the move:

"I know the thought of moving on from a first-round quarterback seems ridiculous after one season, but how often do you get to land a 5-star talent who perfectly matches your system? Moreover, do you believe a franchise quarterback ideally suited for your offense is worth the price of giving up a top-10 pick and some cash (Rosen made about $11.3 million in signing bonus and base salary in 2018)?

"If so, you hand in the draft card with Murray's name on it and you worry less about the draft capital and compensation surrendered to eventually land the guy."

Brooks put things pretty perfectly here. If you identify your guy, you don't get cute, you just take him. It's the exact same reason the Cleveland Browns took Baker Mayfield at No. 1 instead of trying to get him at No. 4 last year.

If the Cardinals want Murray, they can have him, and they can worry about what to do with Rosen later. If a team like Miami or Washington doesn't get its quarterback in Round 1, Rosen could become a trade option before the start of Day 2.