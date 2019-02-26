Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Chelsea will face another crucial Premier League contest on Wednesday, as the Blues will host crosstown rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams are coming off painful losses and have their eye on a top-four finish in the league. Spurs are well on their way to achieving that goal, but the Blues have some catching up to do.

OddsShark lists Chelsea as the surprise 13-10 favourites, while Spurs come in with odds of 21-10. A draw carries odds of 12-5.

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport and NBC, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off difficult losses culminating in apparent coaching meltdowns, setting up an intriguing battle on Wednesday night.

The visiting Spurs lost 2-1 to Burnley and could well be without Mauricio Pochettino after he confronted referee Mike Dean:

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Pochettino has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association, but any punishment will likely be handed out after Wednesday's contest.

His Italian colleague in the Chelsea dugout, Maurizio Sarri, had an even more public incident in the lost Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, as his spat with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga dominated the headlines:

Arrizabalaga could not redeem himself, as the Blues lost the penalty shootout.

Somewhat lost in the fallout of the incident is the fact Chelsea played well against the defending Premier League champions, putting together one of their best performances of 2019. The Blues have lost three of their last four Premier League contests but should gain confidence from their showing at Wembley Stadium.

Spurs had won four straight in the league prior to their loss against Burnley, and that solid form had some thinking they could elbow their way back into the title race. The loss against the Clarets seems to have ended the dream, however.

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two sides, with Spurs picking up two wins at home and the Blues doing the same at Stamford Bridge once. They advanced in the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout.

Another 2-1 win would likely suit the Blues just fine, but it's unclear just how much of the fallout will carry over from the incident between Sarri and Arrizabalaga.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Spurs