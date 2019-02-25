Report: Robert Kraft Arrest Warrant Imminent, NFL Won't 'Interfere' with Police

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on to the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

The NFL released a statement Monday saying the league would not interfere with law enforcement's investigation into New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who reportedly solicited prostitution.

CNN's Jill Martin shared the league's statement:

Michelle Steele of ESPN, meanwhile, reported an arrest warrant is "imminent" for Kraft:

According to Chuck Johnston and Joe Sterling of CNN.com, Kraft "is among more than 100 people linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation into sex trafficking."

Kraft reportedly went to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, on two occasions and was seen on security footage both being driven to the spa and receiving "paid acts."

If he's formally charged, he would be facing two second-degree misdemeanors, with each count generally carrying a punishment of 60 or fewer days in jail, as State Attorney spokesman Mike Edmonson told Johnston and Sterling.

"They also have an interesting provision in Florida law that you have to complete 100 hours of community service and attend a prostitution and human trafficking awareness course," CNN legal analyst Paul Callan added.

Kraft has denied the accusations, though he is expected to turn himself in once he receives a formal summons.

Related

    Ranking the Top 50 Prospects at the Combine 📊

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Ranking the Top 50 Prospects at the Combine 📊

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Comp Committee Worried About Unintended Consequences

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Comp Committee Worried About Unintended Consequences

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Flowers Might Be the Top Free Agent on the Market

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Flowers Might Be the Top Free Agent on the Market

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    J-Stew: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey Best in NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    J-Stew: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey Best in NFL

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com