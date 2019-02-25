Report: Robert Kraft Arrest Warrant Imminent, NFL Won't 'Interfere' with Police

Don Wright/Associated Press

The NFL released a statement Monday saying the league would not interfere with law enforcement's investigation into New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who reportedly solicited prostitution.

CNN's Jill Martin shared the league's statement:

Michelle Steele of ESPN, meanwhile, reported an arrest warrant is "imminent" for Kraft:

According to Chuck Johnston and Joe Sterling of CNN.com, Kraft "is among more than 100 people linked to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation into sex trafficking."

Kraft reportedly went to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, on two occasions and was seen on security footage both being driven to the spa and receiving "paid acts."

If he's formally charged, he would be facing two second-degree misdemeanors, with each count generally carrying a punishment of 60 or fewer days in jail, as State Attorney spokesman Mike Edmonson told Johnston and Sterling.

"They also have an interesting provision in Florida law that you have to complete 100 hours of community service and attend a prostitution and human trafficking awareness course," CNN legal analyst Paul Callan added.

Kraft has denied the accusations, though he is expected to turn himself in once he receives a formal summons.