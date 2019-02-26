Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have won each of their seven away games in all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as boss, and they will hope to keep a perfect record when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

The Red Devils dropped points for just the second time in 10 Premier League matches under Solskjaer when they drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Sunday. The stalemate made them only the second English team, after Manchester City, to prevent the Merseysiders from scoring this season.

Arsenal's 2-0 win at Southampton on Sunday saw them leap one point above United up to fourth, with the Gunners set to host Bournemouth on Wednesday as they seek to retain that advantage.

United's stalemate with Liverpool came at more than a cost of a place in the league, though, as they suffered a slew of first-half injuries that will impact their options for the trip to south London.

Palace are unbeaten in six matches, and they thrashed Leicester City 4-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to collect their biggest win of the season so far.

Date: Wednesday, February 27

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC 1 and online via BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer, 10:45 p.m. GMT (UK)

Odds

Crystal Palace: 21-10

Draw: 5-2

Manchester United: 13-10

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

A disastrous first half at Old Trafford on Sunday saw Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all forced off with hamstring injuries in their crunch clash against Liverpool, who were still unable to take advantage.

Solskjaer also said after the match that he'd be surprised if Marcus Rashford featured at Palace, telling Sky Sports the young striker was injured in the opening minute of the Liverpool game:

Rashford, 21, has been crucial to United's success since Solskjaer took over in December. The youngster has scored in six of his nine Premier League appearances under the Norwegian, and likely replacement Romelu Lukaku doesn't offer the same dynamism.

United were also rocked by the news that Nemanja Matic suffered an injury in the buildup to Sunday's clash, and the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst provided a fitness update prior to the Palace trip:

Given the extent of United's injuries—particularly on the wings—it's possible fans could see Alexis Sanchez make a second league start under Solskjaer. Other more youthful options include Angel Gomes, 18, and Tahith Chong, 19.

Midfielders Scott McTominay, 22, and Andreas Pereira, 23, were each involved against Liverpool and could return to the fold in south London.

The Eagles haven't beaten United in the league since May 1991, and the recent spate of injuries can only aid a Palace team already high on confidence after the Leicester win moved them up to 13th.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice in their dismantling of the Foxes and celebrated a landmark goal for his boyhood club while netting for the third Premier League match in succession, per Sky Sports Statto:

The ex-Manchester United winger will attempt to break a run of five appearances against his old employers without scoring, per Transfermarkt, the most recent of which was their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in November.



Roy Hodgson will know vulnerable Leicester will likely seem easy prey compared to a rejuvenated United, who have won 11 of their 14 games with Solskjaer as manager.

The Palace manager will have also been encouraged to see Michy Batshuayi, a January loan signing from Chelsea, grow in confidence after netting his first goal for the club on his full debut for the Eagles:

Batshuayi will give Palace a weapon they didn't have in their last meeting with injury-hit United, whose top-four credentials will be tested at Selhurst Park.