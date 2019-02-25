Gustav Nyquist Traded to Sharks; Red Wings Receive 2019, 2020 NHL Draft Picks

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The San Jose Sharks defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Sunday and then proceeded to land one of their forwards in a trade.

The Red Wings announced they traded right-winger Gustav Nyquist to San Jose in exchange for a 2019 second-round draft pick and 2020 conditional third-round draft pick. John Shannon of Sportsnet noted Nyquist waived his no-trade clause to facilitate his move to the Sharks.

Nyquist scored a goal in the loss to the Sharks and had 48 points on 15 goals and 33 assists in his first 61 games of the season for Detroit. He is a consistent playmaker in the offensive zone and has tallied 40 or more points in each of the last six seasons.

He is a free agent following this season, so it made sense for the struggling Red Wings to trade him before potentially losing him to the open market without a return. Only the Ottawa Senators (49 points) have fewer points in the Eastern Conference than Detroit's 55.

As for the Sharks, they are in second place in the Pacific Division with 82 points and primed for a potential playoff run in the Western Conference. They are third in the league in goals per game (3.62), and Nyquist gives them someone who figures to only bolster those totals.

Not only was San Jose able to land an impact player like Nyquist without giving up a first-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic noted the Red Wings will retain 30 percent of his salary.

He could make his debut for San Jose on Tuesday when it takes on the Boston Bruins.