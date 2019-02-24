Video: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Fighter Erberth Santos Banned After Igniting Brawl

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

Amir Khan lies on the mat after he was knocked out by Canelo Alvarez during their WBC middleweight title fight Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Erberth Santos has been kicked out of BJJ Stars after entering the stands and fighting a heckler in a melee that marred his fight against Felipe "Preguica" Pena on Saturday.

BJJ Stars promoter Fernando Lopes told Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting that Santos has been banned for life.

"He was provoked by someone in the crowd, who was cheering for Felipe or against him," Lopes said. "I'm a black belt for 21 years and an athlete has to be a black belt on and off the mat to deserve a black belt in my team. I wouldn't give a blue belt to an irresponsible man who fights in the street.

"The event was great, getting a lot of praise, and it's a shame that one person's attitude can tarnish the entire work of many people in the end. I know how hard my partners and I worked, I left many things aside to put my passion in first place, and that can't tarnish all the work we've done."

Felipe Pena was awarded the victory once the melee settled.

Related

    Khabib to Ferguson: 'You Had Your Chance'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib to Ferguson: 'You Had Your Chance'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Khabib's Manager Says Conor Doesn't Want Rematch 🍿

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Khabib's Manager Says Conor Doesn't Want Rematch 🍿

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Santos Finishes Blachowicz at FN 145 in Prague

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Santos Finishes Blachowicz at FN 145 in Prague

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from FN 145

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from FN 145

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report