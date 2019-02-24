Video: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Fighter Erberth Santos Banned After Igniting Brawl

John Locher/Associated Press

Erberth Santos has been kicked out of BJJ Stars after entering the stands and fighting a heckler in a melee that marred his fight against Felipe "Preguica" Pena on Saturday.

BJJ Stars promoter Fernando Lopes told Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting that Santos has been banned for life.

"He was provoked by someone in the crowd, who was cheering for Felipe or against him," Lopes said. "I'm a black belt for 21 years and an athlete has to be a black belt on and off the mat to deserve a black belt in my team. I wouldn't give a blue belt to an irresponsible man who fights in the street.

"The event was great, getting a lot of praise, and it's a shame that one person's attitude can tarnish the entire work of many people in the end. I know how hard my partners and I worked, I left many things aside to put my passion in first place, and that can't tarnish all the work we've done."

Felipe Pena was awarded the victory once the melee settled.