ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Prize Money, Final Results and Top Highlights

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

LONDON,ENGLAND – JANUARY 21: A general view in the Gfinity FIFA 19 Global Series, held at the Gfinity Arena on 21 January 2019 in Fulham Broadway, London, United Kingdom (Photo by Joe Brady/MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City defeated Chelsea on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup, but for some fans, the bigger final came later in the day as the 2019 ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup February wrapped up in Atlanta.

Tuga810 reigned supreme in the Xbox One tournament, with F2Tekkz rolling through the PlayStation 4 tournament to set up the two-legged cross-platform grand final. F2Tekkz won 3-1 on aggregate to claim the $50,000 grand prize. Tuga810 took home $20,000 as the runner-up.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is capable of pulling off spectacular feats on the pitch. The Brazilian forward would probably struggle, however, to recreate the opening goal in the grand final. 

On the edge of the 18-yard box, F2Tekkz used an array of skill moves to lead Neymar on a mazy run past multiple defenders. He then fired a left-footed shot into the back post to go up 1-0.

That's how the first leg ended, and F2Tekkz drew first blood in the second as well to give himself a two-goal cushion. Tuga810 got one goal back to halve the deficit before F2Tekkz eliminated any doubt with a goal in the 65th minute.

The full results from this weekend's event are available on ELEAGUE's official site. Here are some of the highlights from Sunday, including a goal by F2Tekkz in the Xbox One final that needs to be seen to be believed.

The next FUT Champions Cup event is scheduled for next month and runs from March 8-10. Fans can stream the event on B/R Live and ELEAGUE TV on Twitch.

