ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Prize Money, Final Results and Top Highlights

ELEAGUE FIFA 19 FUT Champions Cup Prize Money, Final Results and Top HighlightsFebruary 24, 2019
Manchester City defeated Chelsea on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup, but for some fans, the bigger final came later in the day as the 2019 ELEAGUE FUT Champions Cup February wrapped up in Atlanta.
Tuga810 reigned supreme in the Xbox One tournament, with F2Tekkz rolling through the PlayStation 4 tournament to set up the two-legged cross-platform grand final. F2Tekkz won 3-1 on aggregate to claim the $50,000 grand prize. Tuga810 took home $20,000 as the runner-up.
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
HE’S DONE IT AGAIN! @F2Tekkz wins the #FUTChampionsCup title 🏆 for a record 3️⃣rd time! #FIFAeWorldCup 📸: @Castro1021 https://t.co/qzLPpgHFBn
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is capable of pulling off spectacular feats on the pitch. The Brazilian forward would probably struggle, however, to recreate the opening goal in the grand final.
On the edge of the 18-yard box, F2Tekkz used an array of skill moves to lead Neymar on a mazy run past multiple defenders. He then fired a left-footed shot into the back post to go up 1-0.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
.@F2Tekkz IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 😨 @EAFIFAesports Watch the final of the #FUTChampionsCup for FREE on #BRLive: https://t.co/HHvUVRWnPP https://t.co/5WOr2xaBSK
That's how the first leg ended, and F2Tekkz drew first blood in the second as well to give himself a two-goal cushion. Tuga810 got one goal back to halve the deficit before F2Tekkz eliminated any doubt with a goal in the 65th minute.
ELEAGUE @ELEAGUETV
GOAL RECAP: @F2Tekkz ⚽️⚽️⚽️ @tuga810_⚽️ #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/Cu9Sr8H4HV
The full results from this weekend's event are available on ELEAGUE's official site. Here are some of the highlights from Sunday, including a goal by F2Tekkz in the Xbox One final that needs to be seen to be believed.
ELEAGUE @ELEAGUETV
.@F2tekkz uses #ElTornado to score a header with @Cristiano 🙌 #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/Vk3rg7JG2I
ELEAGUE @ELEAGUETV
Hit like a 🚀 by @Msdossary7!!! #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/nkrz9yxUuH
ELEAGUE @ELEAGUETV
.@tuga810_ put on a clinic scoring 6 goals and becoming the PS4 Champion! #FIFAeWorldCup #FUTChampionsCup https://t.co/7LDl7dlbE9
The next FUT Champions Cup event is scheduled for next month and runs from March 8-10. Fans can stream the event on B/R Live and ELEAGUE TV on Twitch.
B/R Live: Watch FIFA 19 ELEAGUE