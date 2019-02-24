Premier League Table: Final Week 27 2019 Standings, Results and Week 28 Fixtures

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool are back on top of the Premier League, after they drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Reds will have mixed feelings coming away from this encounter. While they now lead Manchester City by a point, they will be disappointed with the way they played against a Red Devils team that lost three players to injury inside the opening 45 minutes.

Although United supporters will be pleased with the application of their players, they did see their team slip out of the top four. That's after Arsenal breezed to a 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Read on for the weekend results, the updated standings and the matches to come in English football's top flight.

Week 27 Results

Friday

West Ham United 3-1 Fulham

Cardiff City 1-5 Watford

Saturday

Burnley 2-1 Tottenham

Bournemouth 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Leicester City 1-4 Crystal Palace

Sunday

Arsenal 2-0 Southampton

Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 27, +44, 66

2. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 27, +28, 60

4. Arsenal: 27, +18, 53

5. Manchester United: 27, +17, 52

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Watford: 27, +4, 40

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 27, +1, 40

9. West Ham United: 27, -5, 36

10. Bournemouth: 27, -10, 34

11. Everton: 27, -3, 33

12. Leicester City: 27, -6, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 27, -4, 30

14. Burnley: 27, -18, 30

15. Newcastle United: 27, -10, 28



16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

17. Cardiff City: 27, -27, 25

18. Southampton: 27, -18, 24

19. Fulham: 27, -35, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 27, -36, 11

Week 28 Fixtures

Tuesday, February 26

7:45 p.m. - Cardiff City vs. Everton

7:45 p.m. - Huddersfield Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

7:45 p.m. - Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

8 p.m. - Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Wednesday, February 27

7:45 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

7:45 p.m. - Southampton vs. Fulham

8 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

8 p.m. - Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

8 p.m. - Liverpool vs. Watford

8 p.m. - Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Sunday Recap

For Liverpool, this match at Old Trafford was always going to be a huge challenge and beforehand a point would have been considered a fine result. Given the manner in which the game played out, they will be disappointed not to have taken all three.

The Red Devils lost Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard to injuries inside 40 minutes, meaning manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced to rip up his gameplan.

With that in mind, it was expected Liverpool would apply significant pressure late in the game, although the attacking assault failed to materialise, with David De Gea rarely tested.

Michael Cox was critical of the manner in which Jurgen Klopp's side approached the game:

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher sought to take the positives from the match from a Reds perspective:

The draw was full of positives for United, although they did slip out of the UEFA Champions League places after Arsenal rolled over Southampton.

Saints were unable to put up any resistance early on, as they found themselves two goals down inside 17 minutes. Lacazette, who grabbed the first, was the star man throughout the game and at the moment he's enjoying playing at the Emirates Stadium:

For Southampton the final weeks of the campaign appear set to be a battle, as they remain in the relegation zone. They are a point away from safety and have a huge game against Fulham to come on Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday Recap

Any lingering hopes Tottenham Hotspur had of challenging for the Premier League title seemed to be extinguished on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 at Burnley.

While Spurs were able to recall Harry Kane from injury—the England captain equalised for Tottenham in the second half—goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes were enough to see Sean Dyche's side to an impressive win.

As relayed by Squawka Football, the duo have been crucial to the Clarets' recent run of good form:

Despite the defeat, football journalist and author Raj Bains put Tottenham's season into perspective ahead of their trip to Chelsea on Wednesday:

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace arguably produced the best performance of the weekend, as they ran out 4-1 winners at Leicester City in what proved to be Claude Puel's final game in charge of the Foxes.

Wilfried Zaha ran the home side ragged, netting twice in a win that puts the Eagles six points clear of the relegation zone. It was the gloss on a landmark day for manager Roy Hodgson:

On Friday, Watford moved into seventh on the back of a 5-1 spanking of Cardiff City, with hat-trick hero Gerard Deulofeu at the heart of a brilliant attacking performance by the Hornets.

Fulham's plight in the lower reaches of the table was worsened on the same day, as their 3-1 loss to West Ham United leaves them eight points clear of safety.