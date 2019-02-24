Khabib's Manager Ali Abdelaziz Tells TMZ Conor McGregor Doesn't Want a Rematch

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor does not want a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to the latter's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz said as much to TMZ Sports:

He said:

"Conor McGregor did not ask for the rematch. He don't want to have nothing to do with the rematch.

"His father don't wan't nothing to do with rematch. His mother don't want nothing to do with rematch. His kids. His wife. The whole country of Ireland. They don't want to spell the word rematch. They are fear. It's fear going around Ireland.

"They don't wan't to see anything that starts with 'K.'"

On whether Tony Ferguson could be Nurmagomedov's next opponent, he added: "[Khabib] will fight a camel. A donkey. He will fight a bear. He will fight a tiger. But, I know one thing, we're gonna let Conor live rest of his life in peace."

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor into a fourth-round submission via a rear-naked choke when they met in the Octagon at UFC 229 in October.

Following the fight, the Irishman said on social media he would welcome a second fight with the Russian:

Abdelaziz recently indicated a rematch would happen when he told TMZ earlier in February that "this fight will happen in the street, in the parking garage, under a bridge."



The manager has also been stoking the fires by aiming digs at McGregor on Twitter:

His latest comments could be another attempt to grease the wheels for another lucrative meeting between the two fighters.

McGregor typically isn't one to run from a challenge. After his only prior defeat in UFC at the hands of Nate Diaz, he was eager to avenge it, and the pair fought again just five months later.

Nurmagomedov (27-0 in MMA) is a much stronger opponent than Diaz, but it's likely the Irishman would relish the chance to inflict a first career defeat upon him and regain the lightweight title in the process.