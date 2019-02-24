Nationals Pitcher Max Scherzer 'Fundamentally Against' Pitch Clock in Baseball

Rob Carr/Getty Images

One of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball is vehemently against the use of a pitch clock as an attempt to speed up the game.

Per ESPN.com, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer explained why he is "fundamentally against" the idea of forcing pitchers to throw the ball within certain time parameters:

"I know as players, that's something that MLB is trying to negotiate. I don't think there's negotiation here. As players, it just shouldn't be in the game. Having a pitch clock, if you have ball-strike implications, that's messing with the fabric of the game. There's no clock in baseball, and there's no clock in baseball for a reason."

Scherzer's comments come on in the wake of MLB implementing a 20-second pitch clock during spring training games.

Per the league's announcement, the clock will have three phases throughout the spring. As soon as next week, umpires will issue a reminder to pitchers and hitters who take more than the 20 seconds allotted between pitches.

Depending on the results of negotiations with the MLB Players Association, umpires could be allowed to enforce ball-strike penalties to players who violate the clock rules.

In a 2017 article for SB Nation, Grant Brisbee watched two different MLB games from 1984 and 2014 to figure out why the more recent one lasted a full 37 minutes longer than the older one:

"Time between pitches is the primary villain… That’s it. That’s the secret. It isn’t just the commercials. It isn’t just the left-handed pitchers coming in to face one batter, even though that absolutely makes a huge difference in the games when that does happen.

"It’s not like every at-bat in the 2014 game was rotten with hitters doing a Nomar Garciaparra impression between pitches, either. It was a marked difference in the modern players doing absolutely nothing of note. The batter taking an extra breath before he steps back in. The pitcher holding the ball for an extra beat."

That is just one example, but evidence there was more down time between pitches. The average game time has been at least three hours in four of the past five seasons, per Baseball-Reference.com.

Scherzer is a member of the MLBPA executive board, giving him a prominent seat at the table during negotiations for the pitch clock. His lack of support for the issue right now could force the two sides to find a compromise to ensure both sides are happy, and that players don't feel like their health is being put at risk.