Predicting the Fastest Players at the 2019 NFL Combine

Predicting the Fastest Players at the 2019 NFL CombineFebruary 27, 2019
Think back to your childhood growing up at the playground. A heated debate about who's the fastest usually came up—and a race would follow to settle the discussion.
Although prospects won't challenge each other on foot, 40-yard-dash times lead the conversations during and after the NFL Scouting Combine. Two years ago, John Ross dethroned Chris Johnson with the best time clocked at 4.22 seconds. Subsequently, he moved up draft boards—to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 9 overall.
One can argue Ross may have gone in the first round anyway, but his 40-yard dash time put him in top-10 territory. Many incoming rookies can experience the same stock boost with a notable finish on the track. Others need to show decent speed to solidify a spot in various rounds. Overall, there's no denying the importance of the event.
In the spirit of competition, we'll project and rank the 10 fastest prospects for this year's 40-yard dash. Previous results from draftscout.com have been considered along with a player's mindset about the drill. Some of these rookies are aiming to show their blazing speed, which goes a long way toward clocking an impressive time.
Who's going to leave Indianapolis with the fastest run? Will we see someone top Ross' record?
10. Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple
Here's a sleeper pick to kick off the top-10 list. Running back Ryquell Armstead eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a senior and finished his career at Temple with 34 touchdowns on the ground.
Now, he's set to turn on the burners for spectators at the combine, per CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson. "As far as the [on-field drills], I want to go in there and hit a 4.45 [40-yard time] at the least," Armstead said.
Coming out of a small school, Armstead likely understands the importance of standing out in every way possible. There's no better way to do this than popping up atop the 40-yard-dash results as a dark-horse candidate to lead his peers.
The Temple product's lowest known time lists at 4.46 seconds. He'll probably need a better finish to draw more attention, but the former Owl will go into the combine with a chip on his shoulder and a draft spot in April on the line.
Prediction: 4.42
9. Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky
Derrick Baity isn't the smoothest in his change of direction while covering pass-catchers, but he can close the cushion between himself and the wide receiver to compensate for a misstep or slow reaction. A cornerback's ability to recover on a route can turn a potential long touchdown into a pass breakup.
On tape, it's also evident Baity possesses the ability to lure a quarterback into a spot on the field and quickly jump a route and force an interception. If he sticks on a roster in the spring, a coaching staff may use his size (6'3", 186 lbs) and speed to neutralize the opposition's deep passing attack.
At the combine, Baity may turn heads as a long strider who outpaces smaller cornerbacks for one of the fastest 40-yard-dash times in his group. The former Wildcat has clocked a 4.44 as his lowest in a previous run. A similar result in the coming days could put him in the discussion as a late-round steal.
Prediction: 4.41
8. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado
Safety Evan Worthington may not be called until the late rounds, but don't write the chapter of his draft placement in ink yet.
He's coming into the combine with an aim at a specific time, per the Denver Post's Kyle Fredrickson: "The former Colorado safety is laser-focused on a breakthrough 40-yard-dash time. '4.39 seconds,' Worthington said. 'That's the ultimate goal for me.'"
Worthington would have to top his documented best (4.42) to achieve his goal. It's unlikely a breakthrough would push him into Day 2 discussions, but he may cement a spot among the 253 draftees in April.
The senior prospect is a big-bodied safety at 6'2", 210 pounds. A good show of speed will force teams to look at him as a multidimensional defensive back who can step into the box and lay a hit or close on a deep ball to potentially snatch it away from a pass-catcher.
Prediction: 4.41
7. Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
West Virginia wideout Gary Jennings profiles as an ideal prospect set to come off the board in the middle rounds with room to move up draft boards after the combine. He's able to go vertical and stress defenses downfield using foot quickness and reliable hands to secure the ball. The senior wide receiver accumulated 17 yards per catch in his last term.
Jennings' top-notch speed, which leaves defenders behind on routes, could help raise his stock. In the past, he's recorded a 4.40 time. He also flashed during Senior Bowl week, per the Williamson Daily News' Grant Traylor.
"The two fastest players on the South team were wide receivers who played in the Mountain State," Traylor wrote. "West Virginia University's Gary Jennings clocked in with a top speed of 21.5 miles per hour while [Tyre] Brady was just behind him at 19.8 miles per hour."
Jennings stands at 6'2", 215 pounds. He's not a thin prospect by any stretch, but his athleticism makes him more than a big target. The former Mountaineer should land in top-10 range as far as straight-line speed in the 40-yard run.
Prediction: 4.39
6. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
The 2019 draft class doesn't have a runaway prospect at running back. Josh Jacobs has gained steam as a potential first-round pick—listed at No. 24 to the Oakland Raiders in Matt Miller's latest mock draft. With that said, Justice Hill has an opportunity to solidify a spot among potential Day 2 options.
At 5'10", 190 pounds, Hill doesn't have a large frame, but he can blend in behind lead blocks and dart between defenders for huge gains. Before you know it, his five-yard gain becomes a 20-yard gash up the sideline.
To date, Hill has a 4.32-second 40-yard run on file. We also know he can beat his brother Dax in a one-on-one race. Teams will question whether the Oklahoma State product can handle a sizable workload because of his stature. He can prove himself as a burner and change-of-pace ball-carrier who can break off big runs. Watch his stock leading up to the draft.
Prediction: 4.37
5. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Last year, Parris Campbell tapped into his competitive spirit when NFL.com's Chase Goodbread released his list of the fastest players in college football. Goodbread made one huge mistake—according to the Ohio State wide receiver.
Campbell took umbrage with his omission from the top-18 listing, per Columbus Dispatch reporter Bill Rabinowitz. "It bothered me a lot," he said. "I can't even lie."
In response to the snub, Campbell ran 40 yards and clocked at 4.26 on a handheld stopwatch, which may reflect some inaccuracies. We know one thing for sure: The former Buckeye wants to show off his speed. Although he hasn't proclaimed himself the fastest, he feels deserving to be included in the discussion.
Expect Campbell to put extra effort and pride into his run at Lucas Oil Stadium. He's logged a 4.28-second time as his best in a previous run.
Prediction: 4.35
4. Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton made Chase Goodbread's list of the fastest players in the nation last year and placed 12th overall.
Goodbread also provided the scoop on Slayton's background as a track and field athlete in high school. "The undisputed deep threat in the Tigers passing attack has been clocked at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and as a high school track star, he clocked a 10.53-second 100-meter time despite a groin pull," he wrote.
There's some agreement among multiple analysts; the Draft Network's Brad Kelly highlighted speed as Slayton's best trait. Because of his quickness, he became an effective vertical threat at Auburn, logging at least 19.1 yards per reception in each of the last three terms.
Slayton isn't an early-round prospect at the moment, but a strong 40-yard time could change his trajectory. Teams may look at his size (6'2", 190 lbs) and foot speed as tools to ignite a sluggish passing attack.
Prediction: 4.34
3. Andy Isabella, WR, Massachusetts
Spectators during Senior Bowl week caught a glimpse of Andy Isabella's speed. Apparently, Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has been able to see it up close as his training partner. The Massachusetts product noted his 4.26-second hand-timed 40-yard dash in Mobile, Alabama (h/t RealGM's Jeff Risdon).
Those who've watched Isabella's collegiate tape noticed it's hard to keep pace with him on routes and after the catch. Once he's at full acceleration, good luck tracking him down if the ball is placed in the right spot for a reception.
The senior wide receiver stands at 5'10", 195 pounds, which likely translates to a career as a slot receiver. In today's league, offensive play-callers want to spread their weapons out and allow them to work in space. That bodes well for Isabella. He'll probably come off the board during the third or fourth round, but a sub-4.4-second time may encourage front offices to consider him at the end of Day 2.
Prediction: 4.32
2. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
If you take quarterback Kyler Murray's words at face value, he belongs on this list. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted the Oklahoma product's thoughts about his ability to take off on the track: "Kyler Murray said the last time he ran the 40 he was timed in 4.3. That was a couple of years ago. Says he is faster now."
Going into the draft process, Murray's height has been talked about as a negative at his position. Though it's unofficial, we know he's under six feet tall. Because he's a dynamic quarterback, the former Sooner should absolutely take pride in running a strong 40-yard time.
Whatever concerns teams have about Murray's stature—the ability to play through a grueling season in one piece while taking hits—could be neutralized by his capability as an elusive ball-carrier with good wheels.
Last year, Lamar Jackson decided not to run and focused on the throwing drills, but Murray should show off his burners, especially if he's confident about logging a 4.3 40-yard time or better.
Prediction: 4.3
1. Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
Last year, Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard and Chase Goodbread of NFL.com agreed that cornerback Kendall Sheffield deserves the crown as the fastest player in the nation.
Sheffield's tape shows some uneven coverage, but it's rare to see a pass-catcher beat him down the sideline. Barring a technical fault, he's not going to allow a wide receiver to stack on top and open a five-yard cushion for a deep reception.
According to Goodbread, the Ohio State product topped school records in the 60-meter dash last year and compares to a former teammate who now suits up for the Cleveland Browns:
"Sheffield broke OSU's 60-meter dash indoor record earlier this year with a time of 6.663 seconds. ... Word from the OSU staff is that Sheffield is every bit as fast as [Denzel] Ward, who tied for the fastest 40-yard-dash time (4.32) of anyone at the NFL Scouting Combine this year."
In the last year, Sheffield didn't sustain any major injuries. There's no reason to think he'll have difficulty showing off uncanny speed at the combine. In terms of a 40-yard dash, the former Buckeye has clocked a 4.35-second time as his fastest mark. Now, with draft placement at stake, we could see a number close to or better in Indianapolis.
Prediction: 4.29