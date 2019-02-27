Predicting the Fastest Players at the 2019 NFL Combine

0 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Think back to your childhood growing up at the playground. A heated debate about who's the fastest usually came up—and a race would follow to settle the discussion.

Although prospects won't challenge each other on foot, 40-yard-dash times lead the conversations during and after the NFL Scouting Combine. Two years ago, John Ross dethroned Chris Johnson with the best time clocked at 4.22 seconds. Subsequently, he moved up draft boards—to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 9 overall.

One can argue Ross may have gone in the first round anyway, but his 40-yard dash time put him in top-10 territory. Many incoming rookies can experience the same stock boost with a notable finish on the track. Others need to show decent speed to solidify a spot in various rounds. Overall, there's no denying the importance of the event.

In the spirit of competition, we'll project and rank the 10 fastest prospects for this year's 40-yard dash. Previous results from draftscout.com have been considered along with a player's mindset about the drill. Some of these rookies are aiming to show their blazing speed, which goes a long way toward clocking an impressive time.

Who's going to leave Indianapolis with the fastest run? Will we see someone top Ross' record?