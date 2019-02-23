Jarrett Culver Brilliant as No. 14 Texas Tech Demolishes No. 12 Kansas

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders upset the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, but nothing about the hosts' 91-62 win felt like an upset as the Jayhawks never held a lead.

Kansas defeated Texas Tech 79-63 in Lawrence on Feb. 2. The stark difference between KU's performances at home and on the road in Lubbock, Texas, mirrors the team's 2-7 away record and undefeated home mark this season.

The Red Raiders continued a dominant stretch that has seen them win five games in a row with shutdown defense. Their No. 2 point-preventing unit sent the Jayhawks into halftime down 45-20—their largest deficit of the season and biggest halftime deficit in 18 years.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders in scoring with 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from three.

What's Next?

KU has less than 48 hours to recuperate before it takes on conference-leading No. 23 Kansas State in the comforts of Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

Texas Tech will look for its sixth consecutive win Wednesday evening when Oklahoma State visits Lubbock.

