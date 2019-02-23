Watch Duke, Syracuse's Moment of Silence for Jorge Jimenez After Boeheim Crash

Nick Lisi/Associated Press

The Duke and Syracuse men's basketball teams took a moment of silence to honor Jorge Jimenez prior to their game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, on Saturday.

Jimenez, 51, was hit and killed in a car accident involving Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim late Wednesday evening after the Orange's home win over Louisville.

Justine Marschner of CNY Central shared video of the announcement that was made in both English and Spanish:

Casey Darnell and Michael McCleary of the Daily Orange outlined the events from Wednesday:

"Boeheim's vehicle hit and killed [Jimenez] at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 690. Jimenez was a passenger in a car that crashed into a guardrail on the eastbound lane of I-690, Lt. David Brown of the Syracuse Police Department's traffic division said at a Thursday press conference.

"Jimenez and three others exited the Dodge Charger after another oncoming vehicle—not driven by Boeheim—swerved to the right of their vehicle, which covered the entire center lane and most of the left lane of the highway, Brown said.

"But Boeheim's GMC Acadia then struck Jimenez after swerving away from the disabled vehicle. Jimenez and the three others were crossing I-690 to reach the median, according to Brown."

Chris Carlson of Syracuse.com reported that police revealed no one was impaired and everyone involved cooperated with authorities. He also reported that Boeheim issued a statement on Thursday:

"I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night's accident," Boeheim wrote.

"Juli (Boeheim) and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."

Friends and family fondly remembered Jimenez. Patrick Lohmann of Syracuse.com spoke with his daughter, Yurisandy Jimenez Arrastre:

"My father was a man who was very sociable, very happy. He loved to help everybody without question.

"He loved having friends. Everybody loved him because of his way of being: Going to the casino, listening to music, dancing..."

"He loved his family very much. He was very clean and he loved to cook and invite the family to eat together. He made many jokes always to his grandkids."

Julia LeBlanc of NewsChannel 9 conversed with Jimenez' son, Dairon, who remembered his father as a funny and generous man always willing to assist other people.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral arrangements, per KJ Edelman, Michael McCleary and Nick Alvarez of the Daily Orange.