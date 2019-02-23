PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi 'Tired' of Arsene Wenger Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said he is tired of speculation that Arsene Wenger will become sporting director at the French club.

Al-Khelaifi admitted he shares a "very good relationship" with former Arsenal and AS Monaco manager Wenger, but he told reporters the Frenchman won't be joining PSG in the role occupied by Antero Henrique:

"I am tired of answering these type of questions. I have a very good relationship with Arsene. I am close to him, I have known him for a long time. He is a magnificent manager and coach. He has a very complete and exquisite knowledge of football. But we have a Sporting Director, Antero Henrique, who I believe in greatly. I am hearing non-stop in the media that Arsene will take his job. It is too much. Let us get on with our work please. Antero is doing a very good job. He will continue with us. He stays here."

Wenger, 69, has been out of management since he left Arsenal at the end of last season, but he recently said at the Laureus Sport for Good Awards (h/t TalkSport) that he missed the competition of football.

Sportswriter Jeremy Smith was disappointed to hear rumours Wenger could join Qatari-owned PSG after often keeping spending to a minimum while at Arsenal:

Henrique was named PSG sporting director in June 2017 but is said to have come under fire for the club's failings in recent transfer windows.

The Mirror's Alex Richards reported in September that resources were limited due to UEFA's Financial Fair Play investigation into the club. The squad has also been restricted by injuries to £200 million man Neymar and striker Edinson Cavani, as well as Adrien Rabiot's recent dispute with the club.

Things didn't go as coach Thomas Tuchel hoped in the summer transfer window, wrote Richards, and the German chose not to delve into his relationship with the director when asked more recently, per journalist Jonathan Johnson:

PSG are 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and look likely to make it into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, having beaten Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Perhaps Wenger could improve the French heavyweights and help them realise their European dreams.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups in 22 years at Arsenal, but he failed to win the Champions League in his time there and could stand a more realistic chance if he joins PSG.

Al-Khelaifi was certain Wenger stands no chance of joining at present, but the promise of an adventure in Paris backed by bigger resources may yet prove tempting in future.