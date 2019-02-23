Ivan Rakitic on Barcelona Exit Rumours: 'I Laugh About Everything They Say'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he laughs at rumours linking him with an exit from the Camp Nou and reiterated that he wants to stay with the Spanish champions.

The Croatian addressed speculation over his future after featuring in Barcelona's 4-2 La Liga win over former club Sevilla on Saturday, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are the latest club to have been linked with a summer move for Rakitic.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport on Friday, the German side have joined Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in expressing an interest in the 30-year-old.

Rakitic does not want to leave the club but will consider offers if he does not receive a contract extension. The Catalan giants want at least €50 million for Rakitic, per the report.

The midfielder is a key member of the Barcelona team and an ever-present under Ernesto Valverde, and he put in another impressive performance in Saturday's win:

It's not the first time Rakitic has expressed his desire to stay. In January, he told Mundo Deportivo that he wants to renew his current deal, which expires in 2021 (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).

"I want to be here and, if I can renew, be here for many more years," he said. "I am very happy here, everyone knows that, above all the president. I do not have to say anything else."

Rakitic's agent, Arturo Canales, also told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Marca) in early February that the midfielder leaving Barcelona in the summer is an "impossible scenario."

Yet Barcelona have invested heavily in midfielders recently. They signed Arthur and Arturo Vidal in the summer and have also promoted Carles Alena from the B team.

The club have also signed Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who will arrive at the end of the season on a five-year deal for an initial €75 million.

The club are also expected to promote Barcelona B midfielders Riqui Puig and Oriol Busquets to the first-team squad soon, according to Jordi Gil of Sport.

Barcelona may therefore need to trim their squad their squad and could view Rakitic as expendable. However, he's made it clear he has no interest in leaving the club at present.