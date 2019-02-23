La Liga Results 2019 Week 25: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi hit his 50th career hat-trick on Saturday as Barcelona twice came from behind to beat Sevilla 4-2 in La Liga:

The Barcelona captain also grabbed an assist in a victory that moves the leaders 10 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. Diego Simeone's side take on Villarreal on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Getafe moved into the top four with victory over neighbours Rayo Vallecano, Alaves drew with Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao beat Eibar.

La Liga Results

Getafe 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Sevilla 2-4 Barcelona

Alaves 0-0 Celta Vigo

Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Eibar

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 25, 57, +40

2. Atletico Madrid: 24, 47, +17

3. Real Madrid: 24, 45, +12

4. Getafe: 25, 39, +10

5. Sevilla: 25, 37, +8

6. Alaves: 25, 37, -3

7. Real Sociedad: 24, 34, +5

8. Athletic Bilbao: 25, 33, -3

9. Real Betis: 24, 33, -3

10. Valencia: 24, 32, +4

11. Eibar: 25, 31, -2

12. Levante: 24, 30, -7

13. Espanyol: 25, 30, -10

14. Leganes: 24, 29, -5

15. Girona: 24, 27, -9

16. Valladolid: 24, 26, -10

17. Celta Vigo: 25, 25, -7

18. Villarreal: 24, 23, -5

19. Rayo Vallecano: 25, 23, -15

20. Huesca: 25, 19, -17

Saturday Recap

Sevilla started strongly against Barcelona and had chances early in the game. Quincy Promes testing goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Wissam Ben Yedder went close with a shot.

The breakthrough came midway through the first half through an unlikely source. A quick counter-attack saw Sevilla break with a man over and Ben Yedder crossed for Jesus Navas to sweep home:

Sevilla's lead did not last long as Messi equalised in some style. The Barcelona captain volleyed home Ivan Rakitic's cross to make it 1-1 just four minutes later.

Gabriel Mercado took advantage of some poor Barcelona defending to fire Sevilla in front just before half-time, before Barcelona mounted an impressive comeback after the break.

Manager Ernesto Valverde sent on Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele at half-time, but it was Messi who made all the difference to win the game.

The 31-year-old equalised for a second time on 67 minutes with a right-footed shot into the top corner after a pass by Dembele.

He then showed great composure to dink the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to put Barcelona in front for the first time in the game and extend his incredible record against Sevilla:

Luis Suarez sealed the win in stoppage time with Barcelona's fourth. This time Messi was the creator, chipping the ball over the Sevilla defence for the striker to beat Vaclik.

Meanwhile, Getafe moved into fourth place above Sevilla with victory over relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano.

Jaime Mata continued his fine recent form by firing the hosts in front midway through the first half:

Getafe dominated the majority of the match but were pegged back when Raul de Tomas equalised with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

However, the hosts restored their lead 10 minutes later. Mata surged into the box and laid the ball off to Jorge Molina to tap home:

The victory means Getafe will end the weekend in the UEFA Champions League spots, while Rayo remain deep in trouble and have now lost their last four league games in a row.