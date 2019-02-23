Eric Reid Calls out Panthers Website for 'False' Colin Kaepernick Narratives

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid took issue with the team's official reporter for an answer he gave in response to a fan question.

After Bill Voth wrote on Panthers.com that Colin Kaepernick "briefly saw his starting job go to Blaine Gabbert after dealing with shoulder soreness" in 2016, Reid came to the defense of his former teammate:

In November 2015 while playing with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He had additional procedures on his right thumb and left knee two months later.

After sitting out the first four games of 2016, Kaepernick was inserted back into San Francisco's starting lineup. The 31-year-old threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and completed 59.2 percent of his attempts in 11 starts.

The Panthers have come up as a potential landing spot for Kaepernick after his attorney, Mark Geragos, listed them as a good fit for his skills. Cam Newton is recovering from shoulder surgery he had last month. He sat out Carolina's final two games of the regular season to avoid further damage.

Kaepernick and Reid settled their collusion grievances against the NFL on Feb. 15. The former 49ers quarterback filed his in October 2017 after going unsigned by all 32 teams when he opted out of his previous contract.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his attempts with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He led the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season and the NFC Championship Game after the 2013 season.